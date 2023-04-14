It has been 10 years since my little town of West blew up. There are still so many memories of that day and the days that followed. I speak of the explosion at the former West Fertilizer Co. as if it just happened yesterday, and yet for a whole generation, it’s just something to read in local history. To them, it could have happened centuries ago. To them, it’s just a story. But to a bunch of us, we will never forget.

There are a lot of memories and a lot of stories that came out of that night. There were a lot of miracles also. There was the EMT who broke her leg in the explosion but still worked to rescue people, not realizing she needed help also. Her own broken leg wasn’t confirmed until several days later. There was the EMT medical director whose back was covered in blood as he was hit with flying debris trying to evacuate as many rest home residents as possible before the explosion occurred. Because of his heroism and the heroism of others, no rest home patient passed that night. Some did pass a couple of weeks later, but not that night, and not of injuries from the explosion. There were the two EMTs who were saved by an ambulance. They had gone to the fertilizer plant when it was first called in as a fire. While staging there at the site, they happened to walk behind the ambulance for a quick minute. When they did, the explosion went off and the ambulance took the brunt of the explosion, shielding them from harm. There are the stories of houses falling down from the explosion but walls where crosses were hung were still standing. There were people who had just moved out of one spot before the explosion who happened to find some piece of heavy debris falling on the place where they were just sitting or standing after the explosion happened.

Another amazing thing about that night is that our human nature kicked in and we were humans with compassion. Everyone was trying to help each other even though they themselves were hurting. Doors were opened to those who lost everything in the explosion. Local lumber companies stayed open past their closing time so that West residents could come in and get materials needed to secure damaged homes and businesses. The day after the explosion, I received a call from the Waco ISD human resources department asking me if I was okay and if I had heard from any other WISD employees that lived in the West area. I remember being told to not even think about coming in for the rest of the week as West needed all the help it could get. I remember organizations and individuals coming in from all over the state to help us in our time of need. H-E-B brought food and water trucks for residents to just come get whatever they needed. Baylor University allowed West to hold a giant memorial for our dead. A local school district took our displaced students in and welcomed them with open arms. Police departments, fire departments and emergency services came from all around to help take over as we took stock, buried those who had passed and healed just a little bit before we started our lives again. West residents will never be able to repay all the kindnesses shown to them. And I hope West never has to, as I don’t wish a disaster like this on anyone.

That night, after spending the majority of the night helping where I could and just being stunned in general, I stood on my back porch before going into the house. My back porch overlooks the town of West. You could still see the glow of the fire as it continued to burn out and you could see flashing lights everywhere. As I stood on that porch, I remember thinking that the West I knew would be no more. It was changed forever. West has moved on and yet has stood still. There are memorials in several places to commemorate what happened. And yet, we have moved from the past and have made progress with newer buildings, newer restrictions and newer friends. We were everyone’s town for the next year or so as we continued to heal. We were all united on that night and many of us originals are still united by the shared experience.

In the months after the explosion, I found myself standing on the parking lot of the middle school that had been destroyed. I remember being able to see inside the building where classes once had been held. An open window allowed me to see the marker board of a classroom. On the marker board was the agenda for the April 18, 2013 school day. I remember being struck by how that teacher had put those plans up with no idea that those plans wouldn’t happen the next day. And yet, seeing those plans made me think of how we do have a future even though our tomorrows are never guaranteed. I do know that we have been healing for 10 years and even though we still hold chronic scars, we still look at the future.

My most favorite memory happened a year later at the anniversary of the explosion. Our wounds were healing, but still pretty fresh. We were honoring our heroes who had died and who were still living. But the best part for me was when the Rev. Ed Karasek from St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in West ended the ceremony by asking us to all hold hands and recite the prayer that was universal to all of us. We all held hands and in one voice recited the Lord’s Prayer, thanking our Lord for those who had died and for those of us still living. We were all grateful to be there, healing together.

We will never forget April 17, 2013 as long as there are survivors from this, but we will move on to the continual brighter future. We are, after all, West!