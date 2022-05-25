Teresa Nors: 19 graduations that will never happen

On Tuesday, I was honored to watch the University High School Class of 2022 practice at Waco ISD Stadium for their graduation. As they practiced on the field walking in correct order and finding where their seats will be for their ceremony, I couldn’t help but reflect and think that these guys made it. They made it! They are graduating! They are moving on in life! They have traveled our hallways. They have been in the principals’ office for trouble and for congratulations. Some barely made it by the skin of their teeth while for others there was no doubt. They made it through face-to-face and remote learning. They have endured district-based testing and COVID-19 testing, but ultimately they have made it.

As I was proudly watching the students take part in their practice, I teared up with the realization that there will be 19 little ones who will never experience this. There are 19 babies who will never hear their name called at graduation with happy and sad memories. There are 19 babies who will never play on a high school sports team or become a valedictorian or play in band. There are 19 babies who will never be in a graduation video or tribute. Instead, they will have a very different tribute. Instead, they will be waiting for parents and siblings when they, too, cross over. There are 19 babies who are gone.

I used to think a policeman or a firefighter was one of the most dangerous jobs. Now, as a teacher, I wonder. We practice lockdown drills at least once a month in class. We practice what experts say we should do in these situations. We hope we never have to use those drills, but yet we practice them. Every year, at least one student will ask me if I would take a bullet for them. That question should never have to be asked.

And yes, even as I wonder about the safety of our schools, I remember that schools aren’t the only place for violence. How many churches, movie theaters, hospitals, shopping malls and grocery stores are just as dangerous? How many times has violence appeared in these places also?

I know why violence in schools hurts so much. It’s not because these people are more important than someone in a church. It’s because these people are so young and should be planning play dates and getting ice cream after school, not be scarred from seeing friends killed by gunshots in front of their eyes. They should be worrying about the next test and what they are going to do during summer vacation instead of seeing doctors and counselors to help them tame the nightmares they will be experiencing.

People keep asking how we could let this happen. People keep thinking we should arm teachers and have stronger gun laws. Maybe, instead of that, we should quit glorifying violence. Our morals have changed. I know, I know. Elders have been saying that for years. But maybe we should pay attention. After all, video games where you hunt others down, shoot them and celebrate because you got a kill shouldn’t be our norm. A 15-year-old who can’t say a whole sentence in a hallway without using the F-bomb (and no one bats an eye) shouldn’t be our norm. When students write in yearbooks, “B——, hope you have a good life,” and it’s accepted, we need to look at what we are teaching our kids, and I’m not talking about teachers only. I’m talking about everyone, our whole society. I don’t know exactly how we should do it. I don’t have solutions. But instead of being number one at all costs, maybe we should acknowledge the journey instead of the outcome.

Instead of judging others, maybe we should reach out. Maybe instead of celebrating someone’s downfall, we should show compassion and understanding. Maybe instead of judging, we should reach out and help. I keep going back to the words of John F. Kennedy: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” Maybe we shouldn’t be asking how this could happen again and instead ask how to be a part of the solution.

And yes, my lovely students, I would take a bullet for you. I don’t care if you are my A-plus student or the student I have to literally drag across the finish line, I’d still take that bullet for you.

But you shouldn’t even have to ask that question. God bless.

Teresa M. Nors is a longtime resident of West. She teaches at University High School in Waco.