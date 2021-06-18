Teresa Nors: That's a wrap on the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 school year

Well, here it is. As one principal in East Texas put it, “This is the end of the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 school year.” And it has been a school year.
Last spring, as my students left for spring break, we all felt that we would still end the year together, but it didn’t happen. So many things were canceled — athletics, proms, even traditional graduations. Graduations that did take place were scaled down outdoor or drive-thru events, Everyone did the best they could to make a memorable transition for our seniors.
When the new school year started there were so many changes. Most schools started later in the year. Some districts went all remote. A lot of districts let families decide how they wanted to pursue school this year, either remotely or in-person. It didn’t matter. It promised to be a rough year.
Teachers in the Waco Independent School District took a 40-hour summer course to help them teach students remotely. This was a crash course on a new program we were going to use and a lot of us came to our campuses with a lot of questions and feelings of inadequacy. We put something into practice that normally would have taken several months and included hands-on instruction. Our way of delivering instruction was entirely different than in previous years. The well-seasoned teacher now felt like the nervous rookie teacher. We might still have the same lessons, but we couldn’t deliver them in the same way.
Many teachers conducted two lessons for every class period. There was the lesson sent out remotely and the lesson delivered in the classroom. Some teachers chose to have their remote students check in to class virtually through Zoom classes, but those were difficult to schedule for a lot of us as students at home had to share electronics with family members who were also going to school or working from home.
Some teachers were quarantined and conducted lessons from home as they were exposed to the virus. This meant a substitute was needed for the classroom while the teacher kept working and conducting lessons from home. Desks had to be disinfected between classes and all our campus teachers were given a gallon of hand sanitizer to start the year off.
As frustrating as this was for teachers, it was even harder for families. Families trying to conduct school at home for their children waded through lessons and intermittent internet availability. They also had to figure out what teachers wanted of their children. Many of these parents had not been in school in years and just didn’t know how to approach some of the subjects. I’m a teacher, and I know I wouldn’t be able to navigate some of the subjects as things change all the time.
Not only were parents having to deal with school, they were also dealing with basic survival as many of the jobs they went to were closed during the height of this pandemic. They worried about the next mortgage payment, the next electric bill, the next meal. They worried about the virus itself. If they became ill, would they be able to go to work soon after having it or would they be some of the unlucky ones that had to hospitalized for days and even weeks? Or would they even recover? It’s a wonder families survived at all.
Let’s not forget about the survival skills many had to put in place during February’s ice storm, or SNOVID, as it was called. Homes were without heat and water for days at a time. Our superintendent instructed the district, students and staff to not worry about lessons during that week. She wanted us to focus on surviving. That went straight to my heart, as so many of our families were struggling to survive COVID, much less SNOVID.
I know that a lot of my lessons were blown through by students just so they could be completed and get a grade. Many times instructions were left in the videos I sent and, a lot of times, students didn’t do the lesson correctly because they didn’t follow the instructions. However, I never could be upset with them. I had lots of students handing in lessons at 2 and 3 in the morning. If you sent them a text inquiring what was going on with them, they would tell you they had to work 40 hours a week because mom and dad were laid off due to COVID-19. The students’ jobs were still available, so they were supporting their families. With the closing of many day care facilities, a lot of our older students had to stay home and take care of a little brother or sister, and yet we expected them to finish their schoolwork promptly and without delay. I honestly look up to them. They grew up much more quickly than they should have. I truly believe that they should be added to the list of “Heroes of COVID.”
A lot of students chose to study remotely when they said there was nothing at school for them. What they did in class, they could do at home. And sadly, that was the truth. One young man said there was nothing special about coming to school. In years past, students could look forward to pep rallies and seeing friends. Those things weren’t available to them and they felt as if school had become depressing. And I have to admit, it was.
Now I’m closing down my room like I do every year at this time. It has been such a bittersweet year. No pep rally memories. No class competitions. No smiling, eager to learn faces in the halls. One student asked me if I would remember him if I saw him in the street. I had to reply, “Only if you’re wearing your mask.” This has been a long year for us all.
So, that’s a wrap for the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 school year. Let’s hope next year is easier, and that it is only 365 days long.
Teresa M. Nors is a longtime resident of West. She teaches at University High School in Waco.