Teresa Nors: That's a wrap on the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 school year

Let’s not forget about the survival skills many had to put in place during February’s ice storm, or SNOVID, as it was called. Homes were without heat and water for days at a time. Our superintendent instructed the district, students and staff to not worry about lessons during that week. She wanted us to focus on surviving. That went straight to my heart, as so many of our families were struggling to survive COVID, much less SNOVID.

I know that a lot of my lessons were blown through by students just so they could be completed and get a grade. Many times instructions were left in the videos I sent and, a lot of times, students didn’t do the lesson correctly because they didn’t follow the instructions. However, I never could be upset with them. I had lots of students handing in lessons at 2 and 3 in the morning. If you sent them a text inquiring what was going on with them, they would tell you they had to work 40 hours a week because mom and dad were laid off due to COVID-19. The students’ jobs were still available, so they were supporting their families. With the closing of many day care facilities, a lot of our older students had to stay home and take care of a little brother or sister, and yet we expected them to finish their schoolwork promptly and without delay. I honestly look up to them. They grew up much more quickly than they should have. I truly believe that they should be added to the list of “Heroes of COVID.”