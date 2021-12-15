Terry Jarrett: Troubling predictions for America’s electric grid this winter

These limitations aren’t unique to Texas, however. New England is also bumping up against the limits of its own natural gas supplies, since states are hesitant to approve new pipelines. The region’s grid operator, ISO New England, has advised that supply chain issues and higher prices could put the New England power grid in a tight spot this winter — and potentially run short of the fuel needed to meet both home heating and power demands. Like Texas, New England could experience forced outages during a deep freeze.

For several years now, the U.S. power grid has been hanging together with bandages. That’s because many of the coal and nuclear plants that once anchored the nation’s regional grids have been replaced by just-in-time power generation from natural gas plants, solar panels and wind turbines. The fuel-secure power plants that once served as the bulwarks of winter grid reliability are disappearing — but adequate and resilient alternatives aren’t in place.

As America’s energy transition progresses, it’s apparent that closing power plants and dismantling a proven energy system is far easier than replacing it with something reliable and secure.

It shouldn’t take another disaster like the one Texas experienced to realize that just-in-time fuel delivery and weather-dependent power generation requires an insurance system. That means ensuring a backstop to provide the security and reliability that Americans need. For the foreseeable future, providing that backstop should mean building America’s renewable energy future on the shoulders of existing coal and nuclear power capacity, not in place of it.

Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant who has served on both the board of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission.