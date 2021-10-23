Texas Perspectives: Laws targeting LGBTQ youths highlight their vulnerability

Republican leaders are waging a war on LGBTQ youths in Texas. News recently broke that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the agency that oversees the state’s foster care system, removed two webpages providing resources to LGBTQ youths, including a suicide prevention hotline. A few days later, the Texas House advanced House Bill 25, which would prohibit transgender youths from participating in school sports teams that align with their gender identity. It is now on Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and is expected to become law.

Advocates have pointed out the importance of linking these recent attacks on LGBTQ youths to Senate Bill 8, the recent Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Both HB 25 and SB 8 deny individuals’ ability to control their bodies and their lives. As advocates have argued, SB 8 puts a special burden on transgender men and nonbinary pregnant people who already face significant barriers in securing reproductive care.