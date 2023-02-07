In a letter to the editor on Jan. 22, John Herbert told of his concern about the soon-to-be-legal hookah bars and lounges for Waco. I confess that I did not know what a hookah was, much less what a hookah bar or lounge would be, when I read Herbert’s letter. In it he castigates the Waco City Council for its changing local ordinances that, up until the council’s wisdom is enacted, forbid smoking tobacco in bars, lounges and indeed nearly all public places. Herbert was very concerned; for various reasons noted below, so was I.

First, about my ignorance of “hookahs.” For the “hookah bar” I had a mental picture of people dressed in Arabian desert gear standing with beers at a bar playing a game something like arm-wrestling — but where you hook your arms together. Or perhaps the game would be played lying on neighboring lounges and would involve either hooking arms or — like an old high-school wrestling game — hooking each other’s legs, as one person tries to flip the other off the neighboring lounge.

What is a “hookah bar,” you’re still asking? Wikipedia says a hookah bar or lounge “is an establishment where patrons share shisha (flavoured tobacco) from a communal hookah or from one placed at each table or a bar.”

Ah, now I get it. Though one cannot smoke cigarettes, cigars or pipes in our local bars or lounges (or in most other public places), one can smoke flavored tobacco, providing you use a “hookah pipe,” which is usually quite large and consists of a water chamber, a tobacco chamber and several flexible tubes stemming octopus-like from the water chamber (one ought not call it a chamber pot, I think). The hookah with multiple arms allows multiple people to inhale at the same time. I double-checked this comment: all the Google people agreed that one breathes in tobacco fumes through a water chamber shared with others. The tobacco, I read, is the same as one finds in cigarettes, but flavored. Doing the hookah must make for a real sense of togetherness if one actually shares one’s breath with others (and they share right back); Google didn’t make that sharing wholly clear.

So, thanks to the wisdom of the Waco City Council, one can once again smoke tobacco in public places — provided that you are willing to share a tobacco pot and a water pot (and your breath, I guess) with other smokers similarly provided with little tubes and mouthpieces (which one hopes are replaced after each user goes coughing away).

One can only applaud this exercise of the city council’s wisdom and deliberative powers, of course. However, I know that the city council was not present when my cousin Doug — a 19-year-old smoker of cigarettes and pipes — was screaming in pain from his bed in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, where he died from the tongue cancer that spread from his tongue through mouth and throat — and the drugs quit working before Doug quit living.

The city council was not present, either, when my pack-plus-a-day brother Chris — four years younger than I — got lung cancer, went into the hospital to have one lobe of his lungs cut out, suffered a failed operation, and then spent most of two weeks in a coma from which he never awoke. Chris’ beloved Connie, our brother Kevin and I, and several nieces and other family members were all present to say goodbye. So far as I could tell, Chris did not hear our final messages of love and gratitude. He lay there, eyes closed and breathing very lightly, and died quietly and very slowly.

And of course the Waco City Council did not see me surprised with great wrenching sobs when Kevin — my surviving brother — called me in Waco (I had gotten sick and my wife Carole had had to come get me and take me home). Kevin told me of Chris’ death. I wept. The city council was not present, either, when my brother was cremated and his ashes buried in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery near Springfield. They were not present when I preached his funeral.

But, in approving a new and improved city ordinance permitting once again the smoking of tobacco in public places, perhaps the Waco City Council will now have a chance to have these experiences. I really hope not; I’ve not yet recovered from my experience of the after-effects of tobacco smoking, and what tobacco did to my cousin and to my brother. I do not wish that experience on any other human, including members of the city council.

I’m reminded of what Oliver Cromwell once wrote to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, and what I now say to the Waco City Council: “I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible that you may be mistaken.”