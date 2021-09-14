Thomas Hanks: I share our attorney general's ignorance of science

My heart goes out to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Many of my experiences run alongside his, though I have never been under investigation for corruption in office. I must quickly add that in our great country, we must assume that he is innocent until proved guilty — indeed, his own office, under his leadership, has declared his innocence.
My sympathy with Paxton begins with his attitude toward science. Like him, my own attitude is equal parts ignorance and self-serving. So, sure, I use a smartphone, and a computer, and other techno-gimmicks, but I’ve been largely ignorant of science since my sophomore year in college, when I finished the last required semester of biology — and very nearly failed chemistry. Readers will understand my sympathy with Paxton, then — and probably he did much better in his scientific studies than I did.
So it is no surprise to me, with my science ignorance, that Paxton has chosen to disregard science — that same science, for example, which brought us the polio vaccine and the vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella (whatever that is). I am sure that Paxton guarded his four children against those vaccines when they entered public school; after all, he is a man so dedicated to the care of children that he has said on his state website that “Our job is to help make sure that Texas children get the support they need to thrive.”
I admit, it somewhat surprises me that Paxton, after saying publicly that he and the governor would not be enforcing the governor’s mandate forbidding school districts to require masks, has now written to our Waco ISD and filed legal action for requiring masking in schools. I’m sure that he knows best — he is, after all, Texas’ top Republican guardian of the law. Since I share his apparent ignorance of science, I fully understand his changing his mind on his two-weeks-past decision to leave school districts alone to determine their stances on masking (“Children lead record caseload,” reported in the Trib on Sept. 9).
And I must admire his determination to protect our children. I admit, though, that I’m unsure of how that protection requires him to forbid a mandate on children wearing masks in their K-12 school buildings. I’m sure, though, that he has his reasons for ignoring figures (figures! I did flunk college math. Perhaps we share that weakness, too, Paxton and I). I’m sure he has his reasons, I say, for ignoring the 124 children aged 1-10, and the 113 11-19-year-olds, who were admitted to McLennan County hospitals last week so that they could be treated for COVID-19 or its associated delta variant. Supporting as I do Paxton’s declaration that children could, must, “get the support they need to thrive,” I am puzzled at his recent stated intent to take legal action against Waco ISD unless it removes its requirement to wear masks in school.
I do understand Paxton’s apparent deeply-rooted ignorance of the science that brought us the vaccines we routinely insist that our children take before they enter school; I share that ignorance, Mr. Paxton, so I understand your position as our highest legal authority. I recall that one of Walt Kelly’s Pogo characters once declared that “the confidence of ignorance has not died out.”
Well, I share your ignorance, Mr. Paxton, so I’m sure I can be confident that you will do the right thing.
D. Thomas Hanks Jr. is an emeritus professor and master teacher of English at Baylor University.