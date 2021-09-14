Thomas Hanks: I share our attorney general's ignorance of science

I admit, it somewhat surprises me that Paxton, after saying publicly that he and the governor would not be enforcing the governor’s mandate forbidding school districts to require masks, has now written to our Waco ISD and filed legal action for requiring masking in schools. I’m sure that he knows best — he is, after all, Texas’ top Republican guardian of the law. Since I share his apparent ignorance of science, I fully understand his changing his mind on his two-weeks-past decision to leave school districts alone to determine their stances on masking (“Children lead record caseload,” reported in the Trib on Sept. 9).

And I must admire his determination to protect our children. I admit, though, that I’m unsure of how that protection requires him to forbid a mandate on children wearing masks in their K-12 school buildings. I’m sure, though, that he has his reasons for ignoring figures (figures! I did flunk college math. Perhaps we share that weakness, too, Paxton and I). I’m sure he has his reasons, I say, for ignoring the 124 children aged 1-10, and the 113 11-19-year-olds, who were admitted to McLennan County hospitals last week so that they could be treated for COVID-19 or its associated delta variant. Supporting as I do Paxton’s declaration that children could, must, “get the support they need to thrive,” I am puzzled at his recent stated intent to take legal action against Waco ISD unless it removes its requirement to wear masks in school.