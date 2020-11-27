Tim Ferguson: Joe Biden is a sinner who can be reasoned with

I was born and raised a blue-collar Irish Democrat in my youth, but I turned to the GOP over two issues: abortion and gun rights. A lot of people did the same in the early 1970s. But, after losing a GOP primary in 2002 for a third term, I thought deeply about the turn of events taking place in our nation and decided to reregister as a Democrat around 2006. It was not a knee-jerk reaction to my loss at the GOP polls. I saw the trends taking place in the GOP.

Changing your party affiliation is as sacred as changing your religion: It’s very personal, and nobody should ever impugn the character of someone who does either. I still love rank-and-file Republican voters, but I saw firsthand what the leadership of the GOP was made of decades ago. I knew before my first term was up that I was not going to last very long in the GOP — that sooner or later I was going to vote on an issue in accordance with my constitutional oath and pay the price in a primary election. And I did just that.

I’m sure the same dynamic exists within the Democratic Party today, so I’m not saying that only the GOP suffers from this dysfunction. I do believe that there are more moderate Democrats in elected office, however, than moderate Republicans.