Todd Staples: Improvements to natural gas supply chain are underway

Identifying natural gas facilities directly tied to power generation is well underway. There are hundreds of thousands of natural gas facilities in the state and not all of them supply natural gas for power generation. Industry is working with the Public Utility Commission, Railroad Commission and Texas Department of Emergency Management to determine which facilities are directly linked to power generators to ensure those facilities weatherize and maintain power during an emergency. Mapping hundreds of thousands of assets will take time, and many operators are charting their assets internally to assist in the process.

TDUs must be able to implement “load shed” during an emergency, intentionally cutting off power to some to ensure that there is enough power for the most essential. If TDUs were required to maintain power to every natural gas facility in Texas, it would create a dangerous situation by diverting power that may be needed elsewhere. Consider, too, that in certain cases, it may take more power from the grid to keep some wells on than those wells’ natural gas could make in more power.