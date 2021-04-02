Treven Pyles: Asbestos regulations in America remain unclear

It’s fairly positive to say that 2020 was one of the worst years in recent history. The global pandemic has taken its toll on the health and lives of millions of Americans and by the looks of it, we still have quite a fight ahead of us.

Situations like this, when unpredictable viruses put a stop to what we used to know as normal and endangered our lives, should truly make us pay more attention to all controllable factors that could pose a risk to our health and question whether or not what is being done to keep us safe is enough as well as what actions should be taken in order to do so.

One of the health hazards Americans have been exposed to for decades is asbestos, the controversial mineral that has been extensively used even before 1900, mainly in the construction and automotive industry but also in some commonly used products such as paint tiles, and even protection equipment. For years, scientific evidence has clearly proved asbestos is a carcinogenic mineral and that no amount of asbestos is safe. Still, banning asbestos in the U.S proves to be a challenge.