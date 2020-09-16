Trevor Burrus: Blame executive overreach, constitutional erosion on do-nothing Congress

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 17, 1787, while leaving the just-finished Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin was purportedly asked whether the delegates had produced a republic or a monarchy. He allegedly said, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Now, 233 years later, our constitutional republic has been substantially eroded. It is time to rediscover the founding principles of our Constitution if we want to last an additional 200 years.

The current violent clashes in our streets have many causes, but they’re partly about what kind of country each side desires. This presidential election year, as with essentially all election years in the 21st century, has been touted as an existential threat by both sides of the political aisle. Many people feel that, if the “other side” takes the presidency, then there will be a concerted effort to destroy their way of life.

While American elections are rarely as existentially threatening as pundits and partisans claim, it’s understandable why people feel this way. Congress has basically been a do-nothing body for more than a decade. The presidency has become the focal point of policy making and policy change in the federal government. Who the president is matters more now than ever before.