Valerie Borum Smith: Why children need the COVID-19 vaccine

Children who are ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, an it couldn’t come at a better time. While children are less likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19, they are still at risk. Families deserve the chance to get back to an active life without the constant worries. The vaccine is the best shot at a normal life, protected from COVID-19.

Which COVID-19 vaccines can children get? While adults have several options, Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only option available for children. To be effective, this vaccine is given in two doses, three weeks (21 days) apart. Maximum protection is achieved two weeks after receiving the second shot.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children? Yes. The vaccine was developed using science that has been around for decades and it received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine was tested and monitored for safety and effectiveness in children 12 and older, just as it was tested for adults. More than seven million children ages 17 and under have received the vaccine in the United States.

Can children get the virus from the vaccine? No. The vaccine does not contain the live virus, so your child cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.