Vince Erickson: Rebrand comes with focus on new services, facility

Remember the saying, “Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold?” Think of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (formerly the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center) as being your old friend with a new name — silver and gold, if you will, to solidify our commitment to providing the best behavioral health care now and in the future.

Yes, this is a rebrand, a rebrand we are excited about — along with several growth projects that will contribute to cutting-edge behavioral health care for McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties. The new name follows 53 years of operating as the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center. It will now be the “Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly known as HOTRMHMR.” We chose the name after several months of input from staff and stakeholders across our six-county region. The network is working with an advertising firm to finalize a logo in the future.