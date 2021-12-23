Vince Erickson: Rebrand comes with focus on new services, facility

Remember the saying, “Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold?” Think of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (formerly the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center) as being your old friend with a new name — silver and gold, if you will, to solidify our commitment to providing the best behavioral health care now and in the future.
Yes, this is a rebrand, a rebrand we are excited about — along with several growth projects that will contribute to cutting-edge behavioral health care for McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill and Limestone counties. The new name follows 53 years of operating as the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center. It will now be the “Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, formerly known as HOTRMHMR.” We chose the name after several months of input from staff and stakeholders across our six-county region. The network is working with an advertising firm to finalize a logo in the future.
The new name also follows several cutting-edge developments over the last 24 months under Executive Director Daniel Thompson and Chairman Peter Kultgen. Most notably, the center earned Texas Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic status in February and initiated the design and fundraising for a new crisis facility in South Waco. The new crisis bub is a $10.4 million project, with groundbreaking slated for March 2022. Conceptualized by the Behavioral Health Leadership Team several years ago, the new facility will better centralize the network’s long- and short-term crisis services. The network is grateful to the McLennan County Commissioners Court for its $3 million contribution. The network is also grateful to the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation for its recent $400,000 grant to advance the project, which follows a previous $100,000 planning grant awarded by the foundation last December.
The new crisis facility will serve all six of the center’s regional counties. It will be the entry point into the center’s crisis system in a centralized, cohesive location for various state-funded services. It also incorporates other services, such as physical health and additional substance use disorder services, provided by various community partners. Furthermore, it builds upon other projects currently underway between the city of Waco, McLennan County and BHN/MHMR, including a medical clearance component designed to divert individuals from local emergency departments and jails as appropriate. Under the medical clearance project, the hub would provide treatment of minor medical issues and medical clearance for low acuity individuals.
The provision of these services will decrease the time it takes for an individual to begin receiving care. It will also decrease the amount of time law enforcement will be involved, allowing them to return to their regular duties more quickly, and will reduce the burden on local emergency departments. This is part of the network’s commitment to the behavioral health of our six-county region.
Our commitment also extends to how we deliver services. Therefore, the network was recently reorganized by Thompson to be more streamlined and efficient as the agency moves forward as a new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic provider. Notable changes include:
Ryan Adams has been appointed deputy executive director. Adams will oversee the network’s business office and lead the CCHBC and Medical Services Division.
Ralph Whaite has been appointed deputy director for regulatory and support services, overseeing the network’s regulatory-related functions, including the human resources department, risk management, quality management, clients’ rights, IT and internal training programs.
Helen Jasso has been named the executive office manager. In this role, Jasso assists with scheduling and coordinating appointments and meetings, ensuring bylaws and policies are up to date, maintaining agencywide files, resources and reports, and the appointment of board members.
Carey Amthor has been selected as director for the newly created Disability and Rehabilitative Division, which encompasses early childhood intervention services, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the outreach-based crisis counseling program.
Vince Erickson has been selected as the director of the Community and Governmental Relations Division. This division’s programs and services include the public information office, endowments and grants, volunteer services and internships, community training, and special projects.
As the network moves boldly forward with the rebrand, CCBHC initiatives and the Crisis Hub project, it does so with the same commitment to accessible, caring and responsive support services to individuals and families coping with mental illness, substance use, intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and emotional conflict. We are committed to our mission of being good in the community and good for the community.
Former local sportscaster Vince Erickson is director of the Community and Governmental Relations Division for Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.
