W. Richard Turner: Abortion as a moral question much different than constitutional one

In his letter to the editor of July 20, Don Hardcastle writes about an “unborn child’s rights, either from the teachings of the Bible or the protection for life from our Constitution.” Neither of his assertions are accurate.

Under our Constitution, unborn children have no rights or protections. The U.S. Constitution does not recognize unborn children as people. The 14th Amendment clearly states “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens” and are entitled to equal protection of the law. There is no legal right to life before birth. Only those persons who have been born are counted in the census. Birth certificates are issued to document the beginning of life as a person and as a citizen. The age of a person is mentioned several times in the Constitution as a qualification to hold office or to vote. This is always determined to be from the time of birth, not from the time of conception. Legally, personhood has always begun at birth, religious opinions notwithstanding.

Regarding the Bible, many sincere believers have different interpretations of biblical texts including the Old Testament texts, which Hardcastle quotes. Jews, for example, base their religion on their understanding of the Old Testament. They conclude personhood begins at birth and abortion is permissible. Not all Christians believe that personhood begins at conception. Some believe that the unborn fetus becomes a person when the mother feels quickening or fetal activity inside her, usually after the first trimester. Others follow the Judaic belief that personhood begins at birth, when the newborn individual can live independently outside the mother’s body. Whatever one’s personal religious beliefs are, it is inconsistent with our system of government for one religious point of view to be made the law of the land when many other religious points of view are held by many sincere believers.

For many who identify as pro-choice, their first choice is not always abortion. There are situations where many believe abortion is neither moral nor acceptable. These might include abortion as an alternative to birth control, abortion for gender selection or abortion because being pregnant is “inconvenient.” Abortion can be the lesser of two evils as in the case of rape or incest. Abortion may be necessary to preserve the life of the mother, or to prevent her from permanent disability. Adoption is always preferable to abortion, but may not always be possible.

Any steps that can be taken to prevent an unintended or unwanted pregnancy should be seen as a positive. Both contraception and sex education prior to puberty are absolutely essential to reduce the need for abortion. Therefore, we should encourage the use of all forms of birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies and unwanted babies. This should include the use of intrauterine devices (IUDs) and so-called morning-after pills, both of which prevent pregnancy, not conception. All children need to have a full and factual understanding of how babies are conceived before they reach the age of puberty. Ignorance is not a deterrent for becoming pregnant, just the opposite is true.

The U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court can only inform us as to what is legal, not what is moral. There are many things in life which are perfectly legal but many religious traditions hold to be immoral. We went down this road with Prohibition and other attempts to legislate morality. Banning abortion will also prove to be unsuccessful when a majority of citizens disagree. The U.S. Supreme Court’s function is to render legal opinions, not moral judgments. Some Supreme Court justices might find themselves with strongly held moral or religious convictions on legal matters before the court. If this prevents them from rendering an objective legal opinion, they should recuse themselves from that decision.

As a matter of religious doctrine and dogma, the Roman Catholic Church has held that personhood begins at conception when the fertilized egg receives its soul. However commendable this belief may be, it is contrary to existing secular law. Currently there are six of the nine justices on the court who are Roman Catholic. Can they be relied upon to reach an objective legal opinion if it is contrary to the teachings of their church? Couldn’t they also be denied the sacrament (as was recently denied to the Speaker of the House of Representatives), or perhaps even face excommunication? The Roman Catholic Church also opposes same-sex marriage, contraception, capital punishment, etc. It favors public funding of parochial schools, religious observances and prayers in public places, etc. How far the Supreme Court will go in imposing its moral agenda on the rest of us remains to be seen.

It seems clear that many Americans do not favor abortion on demand with no restrictions, nor a total ban on abortions with no exceptions. Both these points of view are too simplistic. As long as we are locked between these two extreme points of view, our country will be hopelessly divided.