W. Richard Turner: America continues to be plagued by racism

‘Cornerstone’ speech

Perhaps most telling were these words from Alexander Stephens, previously governor of Georgia and later vice president of the Confederate States of America. He was speaking not just for himself but on behalf of the Confederate states to explain why a new nation separated from the United States was needed. He said, “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.” It is this perception of inequality which is at the heart of racism, even today.

Dr. King once said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” His dream was for a nation where racial equality and reconciliation were universally accepted and practiced. But that is not what we have become today. Stripped of all the rhetoric and “dog whistles,” it comes down to those who believe in racial equality and those who still cling to a dream of racial superiority.