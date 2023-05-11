May is the month we think about our mothers, and we celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. Many of us grew up in a traditional family consisting of a wage-earning husband with a stay-at-home wife who tended to the children and the domicile. Domestic life was her proper place. Until very recently, it was the universally accepted role for women everywhere. But that has changed over the years. Today’s mother is very often a wage earner, too. She may be a single mom working to support her family or in a two-income family where both parents are pursuing separate careers. The stay-at-home mother is becoming the exception rather than the rule.

Something significant happened on March 9, 1959. Seldom has a societal paradigm shift taken place at such a precise moment. The year 1959 was when the oldest baby boomer girls, born in 1946, became teenagers. And right on cue, Mattel introduced the Barbie doll for little girls to play with. Prior to this date, the dolls little girls played with were infants that they could use to practice being mommies. They changed their diapers, fed them from tiny bottles, cuddled them and rocked them to sleep. Then overnight the preferred doll for young girls to play with was a grown-up, single, career woman. Girls were told they should grow up and become just like Barbie. They could fantasize about undertaking any career they wanted, as long as it wasn’t a stay-at-home mom. It would help, too, if they had the face and figure of Barbie. Some girls even became anorexic because they thought they had to look like Barbie. The idea that Barbie would ever become a mommy or housewife was unthinkable. Of course Barbie needed a boyfriend, so along came Ken. Ken was a boy toy for young girls (and Barbie) to play with. He could be anything they wanted him to be, as long as it wasn’t a husband or a daddy.

Some might suggest that Barbie was just a reflection of the times. But the Barbie stereotype wasn’t very popular or widespread in the 1950s. Rather, Barbie was a harbinger of things to come in the 1960s. Possibly it was a deliberate attempt by merchandisers to influence the choices that a future generation of baby boomer women would make as they became adults. Early in the 1950s a very large demographic was identified that would become the lucrative baby boomer market by the late 1960s. What better way to capture this market than by using the toys girls played with as children?

During recent times it has become necessary for both parents to become full-time wage earners often just to make ends meet. Therefore the role of women to become wage earners and providers in addition to their spouses has often become paramount, with their roles as “stay-at-home moms” often downgraded. It became fashionable to extol the careers of wage-earning women at the expense of the traditional role of motherhood. We talk about gender equality and egalitarianism as though gender differences have no basis in fact.

Gender roles are not an invention of men to subjugate women, nor are they even unique to the human species. Cows are not bulls. Hens are not roosters. It is necessary for there to be two different sexes in order to make evolutionary change possible. Traditionally, bearing and caring for children was a full time endeavor to which a woman had to devote most of her adult life. The necessary and accepted role for women was that of a stay-at-home mom. (If you are unhappy with this arrangement, don’t blame me, it wasn’t my idea.)

The role of stay-at-home moms has been grossly misrepresented as being nothing more than household chores and changing diapers. The role of mothers who devote their full time to raising children to become mature, responsible adults is indispensable for a civil society. No other institution is prepared to undertake the challenging role of raising children — not the school, not the church, not the village. It only happens in the home, presided over by the CEO of the home, the mother.

It has been said that it takes a village to raise a child. But suppose all the women in the village are working outside the home and there are no stay-at-home moms. How does such a village raise a child? Could such a place even be called a village? To be sure, all women should be able to to choose between a career and being a stay-at-home mom. But choices have consequences. When men and women see themselves as competitors and not as partners in some larger enterprise, who suffers? Not men and not women. The real losers are the children who are left to raise themselves. The family disappears, the home disappears and traditional marriages disappear. Marriage, which should be a partnership with shared responsibilities, becomes instead a competition between two wage earners each vying for attention, recognition and respect.

There are many equally valid lifestyle choices one can make. I don’t mean to suggest that all women should become stay-at-home moms or even wives. One should choose the role that best suits her. Perhaps Barbie was intended to be an alternative to the traditional role for women. But she is often seen as the preferred role model (maybe even the exclusive role model) that young girls should follow. Barbie has become an iconic symbol of the liberated woman — liberated from marriage and liberated from motherhood. Deviate from it and you are swimming against the tide. Yes, choices have consequences, and we are already seeing the results of this gender egalitarianism carried to its extreme.