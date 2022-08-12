W. Richard Turner: Don't ignore medical science on transgender issues

We seem to be hearing a lot about transgender people these days. They have been around for a very long time. But now it seems to be a hot political issue as governors and legislators seek to capitalize on the fears of many ill-informed voters. These are fears such as who can use which bathrooms and who can participate in which sports. Gender preference and gender identity is no longer a private matter between individuals, their parents and their doctors. It has become something to be fought over in the public arena. Increasingly medical science is ignored when irrational fears and prejudices about gender are involved. A Pew Research Center survey finds that 1.6% of U.S. adults are transgender or nonbinary — that is, their gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. That may not sound like many, but in a city of one million that’s 16,000 transgender people.

A compassionate society does not stigmatize those who have differences over which they have no control. Gender identity is not a simple or trivial matter. Even well-informed people can find it confusing. Moral and political posturing is not helpful. Only medical professionals with expertise in this area are qualified to diagnose and recommend treatment consistent with best medical practices. It is shameful that government officials would try to use this issue for political advantage. It is heartbreaking for parents to watch their children develop in ways which make their acceptance by society difficult, especially when help is available but is denied to them through ignorance of the facts by opportunistic politicians.

It used to be that when a baby was born, the doctor held the baby up for the mother to see. The doctor then announces, “It’s a boy!” or “it’s a girl!” What isn’t generally known is that sometimes a doctor has to say, “Gee, I don’t know.” Often in those cases, gender is arbitrarily assigned to those babies only to find later on that it was not the appropriate choice. So the first fallacy to deal with is that the gender of newborn babies is always obvious and easily determined. It is not. Even Jesus knew this when in Matthew 19:12 he said that some people are born eunuchs. Sometimes the sex organs are not completely formed or could be absent all together.

Currently, genetic testing can be performed to find out if an individual has an “XX” chromosome pair and is a girl, or has an “XY” chromosome pair and is a boy. But this is not always the case. People born with Turner syndrome have only a single X chromosome identified as “X0”. Others can be born with Klinefelter syndrome which has an extra X chromosome, “XXY”. Jacobs syndrome has an extra Y and is “XYY”. There can be higher multiples of these two X and Y chromosomes resulting in different sexual characteristics. Even when seemingly normal pairs are identified, they may be defective in some respect and result in ambiguous gender identity. Often hormone therapy and counseling is helpful in establishing a more appropriate gender identity.

In addition to these genetic differences, there are sometimes developmental differences. Anatomically, both sexes are identical in the early embryonic stage. But the development of normal, identifiable characteristics of each sex does not happen. Often these incomplete or ambiguous structural differences can be corrected surgically. Sometimes the full extent of gender differences does not manifest itself until puberty when one normally undergoes significant physical changes. Here, too, hormone therapy can help guide sexual development along a more normal predictable path.

A helpful analogy might be the presence of cleft palate/lips in some newborn infants. In the embryonic stage we all have cleft palates. But for most of us it disappears during prenatal development. When this defect occurs in young children, parents often elect to have these defects repaired surgically while the children are still young. Why should it be any different when the incomplete or abnormal development of sex organs are involved? Since when is surgery to correct birth defects in children considered child abuse?