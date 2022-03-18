W. Richard Turner: Examining what makes a research university

Increasingly, we hear more about “research universities” these days. If you have never been a part of the academic research culture, some of what you may have heard can be a bit confusing. Here are some thoughts about research universities that may be helpful in understanding just what they are all about.

First, a research university is all about the graduate school. Research is the undertaking of original investigations by well-qualified investigators using accepted methodology to reach significant results and conclusions. This work is done almost exclusively at the postgraduate level by graduate students and their faculty advisors. While research may be an elective available to some undergraduates, they are are usually not required to carry out research projects as a requirement for their degree. Undergraduate research is more of a teaching/learning experience. So being considered a major research university is more about bragging rights rather than having any significant relevance to undergraduate education. Having a successful highly regarded research program is much like having a successful highly regarded athletic program. It makes you feel good but has little else of value at the undergraduate level.

However, at the graduate school level it’s a different story. Graduate degrees, especially the doctorate, are awarded only after several years of academic research resulting in a substantial dissertation, often 50 to 100 or more pages long. It’s a term paper on steroids. At several points along the way, the research is subject to a peer review process. The project itself may be funded after a peer review by an agency outside of the university, such as government, a nonprofit foundation or possibly industry. These are committees of experts (usually anonymous) who critique the merits of the proposed research. The process begins with a research proposal made by a faculty member who is designated as the principal investigator. The proposal is then submitted to a funding agency for peer review and approval. Both the proposal’s merit and the investigator’s prior reputation in his area of expertise are important factors in determining whether a project gets funded. The progress of the research is also periodically peer reviewed by committees both within and outside the university. Finally, after the research is finished and the thesis is defended before yet another committee, the findings are submitted for publication in a peer reviewed journal.

In addition, many government agencies have research funds which they can use to provide grants to universities. Agencies such as NASA, NSF, NIH, DOD, etc. give grants to worthy investigators. They also can provide facilities that the universities can use for their own research. Examples might be experiments conducted on the International Space Station, research using the Hubble telescope, resources available at the National Laboratories. Often universities contribute to the design of satellites and other exotic instrumentation. Huge amounts of funding are contracted out to universities by the National Institutes of Health for medical research. But investigators and their universities must have a solid record of accomplishment to receive such funding.

So at the center of academic research is the periodic peer review process by impartial experts outside of the university. Research that isn’t peer reviewed may lack credibility. The university by itself does not get to decide what is or isn’t meaningful research. The research community as a whole decides the relative merit of academic research. The ability of a principal investigator to write successful research proposals should be a major factor in determining the faculty member’s performance. In a real sense the level of funding a university receives is a measure of its reputation among its peer research institutions. Large, well-funded research programs are highly regarded. Programs which have difficulty obtaining funding are not.

Research can be conducted in many academic specialties — sciences, humanities, the arts etc. However, academic research is increasingly understood to mean STEM research (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Perhaps this is because it is often the most visible and certainly the most expensive. In 2020, colleges and universities spent more than $86 billion on academic research. That is many times more than they spent on athletics. Contrary to popular opinion, most colleges and universities lose money on athletics. However, academic research is a huge source of revenue for colleges since much of the funding for academic research comes from agencies outside of the university. The top 100 research universities spend more than $200 million annually with 20 universities spending over $1 billion each year. It’s hard to see how a university whose research budget is under $100 million can be considered a research university. It simply wouldn’t have the resources necessary.

A major expense for academic research are the stipends paid to graduate students for doing research. Most people are unaware that graduate students are often paid to pursue their degrees. The going rate for a graduate research assistant is about $28,000. That is in addition to waiver of tuition and fees. If one is lucky enough to be awarded an NSF fellowship (as I was), the award is now $34,000 for 12 months. In addition to fellowship/assistantship stipends, money from research grants is also used to buy expensive equipment, supplies, travel expenses, etc.

While the university is the primary beneficiary of research grants, the community where the university resides also benefits as grant money ultimately gets spent in the local economy. A highly regarded research program will often attract high-tech industry to locate near the university to take advantage of the academic expertise and resources that a research university can provide.

Research is only interested in facts and results, not opinions, good intentions or wishful thinking. The value of academic research should be obvious to all.

W. Richard Turner is a retired research chemist who lives in Hewitt.