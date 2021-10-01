W. Richard Turner: Expanding on theological implications of Big Bang

A frequently asked question is what came before the Big Bang. This is a meaningless question. It is like asking what time was it before there was time. We live in a space-time reality that makes it difficult to imagine a reality beyond space and time. But such a reality may very well have existed at the moment of Big Bang creation. What could exist independent of time and space? Intelligence? Consciousness? Suppose that there is such a thing as a cosmic intelligent consciousness that exists beyond time and space. Imagine also that this is a caring, loving, intelligence. A consciousness that loves the creation and cares about its fate. A theologian would call such a consciousness beyond time and space God. What if God exists in a spiritual realm beyond the physical time-space realm?

Suppose we, too, exist in two realms, a physical and spiritual realm. We often refer to this dual reality as our body and our soul. There is nothing in science that precludes this possibility. In fact, many of various religious persuasions will attest to having a spiritual life which meaningfully connects to a realm and a being beyond time and space. This is the realm of the cosmic, intelligent, loving consciousness, God.