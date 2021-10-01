W. Richard Turner: Expanding on theological implications of Big Bang

As a scientist with a doctorate in chemistry let me expand on Bill Tinsley’s recent column [Sept. 25] on the theological implications of the so-called Big Bang origin of the universe.
As a theory, the Big Bang derives from Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Experimental evidence for an expanding universe first came from the work of astronomer Edwin Hubble, who observed that the galaxies seemed to be moving away from each other. The evidence for this expansion was a shift in their visible spectra towards red wavelengths. This red shift is not unlike the Doppler effect in acoustics, where a train whistle gets shifted to lower frequencies as the train moves away from the listener. Hubble determined the rate at which the universe is expanding, known as the Hubble constant. In 1929, Hubble postulated that if this rate of expansion were reversed one could back-calculate to the time when the whole thing got started around 15 billion years ago. This came to be known as the Big Bang origin of the universe.
Direct confirmation of the Big Bang theory came when two Bell Labs physicists, Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson, first detected unexplained microwave radiation that seemed to be everywhere in the cosmos. They were working on satellite communications for the Bell Telephone Company. This was attributed to residual radiation from the Big Bang. It confirmed that the origin of the universe happened about 13.8 billion years ago when time and space came into being. For their work, Penzias and Wilson were awarded Nobel Prizes. Subsequently, three different satellites were launched to map this microwave background radiation and further refine the calculations of the age of the universe. The age of the universe is no longer the subject of speculation. It is an experimentally determined value.
A frequently asked question is what came before the Big Bang. This is a meaningless question. It is like asking what time was it before there was time. We live in a space-time reality that makes it difficult to imagine a reality beyond space and time. But such a reality may very well have existed at the moment of Big Bang creation. What could exist independent of time and space? Intelligence? Consciousness? Suppose that there is such a thing as a cosmic intelligent consciousness that exists beyond time and space. Imagine also that this is a caring, loving, intelligence. A consciousness that loves the creation and cares about its fate. A theologian would call such a consciousness beyond time and space God. What if God exists in a spiritual realm beyond the physical time-space realm?
Suppose we, too, exist in two realms, a physical and spiritual realm. We often refer to this dual reality as our body and our soul. There is nothing in science that precludes this possibility. In fact, many of various religious persuasions will attest to having a spiritual life which meaningfully connects to a realm and a being beyond time and space. This is the realm of the cosmic, intelligent, loving consciousness, God.
We call our entry into this physical time-space reality our birth. And our departure from this time-space reality we call death. So our lives are also bound by singular event horizons. To ask what came before the Big Bang is like asking where were we years before we were born. We might say that we didn’t exist. But if it was a spiritual existence beyond time and space, how would we know we didn’t exist? How also can we know of a spiritual existence beyond life in this physical realm after we die?
I believe there are profound theological implications to the origin of our universe at the moment of the Big Bang. Both science and religion begin with the same words: “In the beginning.” The words that follow are neither contradictory or inconsistent. I am reassured that science and religion may be reaching the same conclusion.
W. Richard Turner is a retired research chemist who lives in Hewitt.