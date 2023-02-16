I suppose everyone has a “bucket list” of must-see places to visit and things to do. My bucket list from when I was a teenager included a trip to Egypt and, more specifically, a visit to the remote Valley of the Kings to see for myself the tombs of the pharaohs, especially King Tut’s tomb.

My appetite for Egyptian culture started with frequent visits to the University of Pennsylvania’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. It holds an impressive collection of ancient artifacts from Egypt and elsewhere. It was a great place to visit on a rainy Saturday afternoon with my friend Alan, whose father was a professor of electrical engineering at Penn.

It is timely that we should remember this now. It was 100 years ago on Feb. 16, 1923, in Thebes that the English archaeologist Howard Carter first entered the sealed burial chamber of the ancient Egyptian ruler, Pharaoh Tutankhamen. Carter confirmed that the tomb did indeed contain the sarcophagus of the mummified pharaoh. The importance of this discovery cannot be overstated. For years we had hints of the splendor of the ancient Egyptian culture. But until the opening of Tutankhamen’s tomb, when we saw the fabulous treasures it contained, we had no idea how opulent this civilization really was.

I had to wait until I was 48 to realize my dream. But in 1985, when we were looking for ways to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary, I suggested to my wife that we should take a trip to Egypt. Up until then, I had specifically avoided attending the King Tut traveling exhibitions for fear I might think I had seen it all and no longer needed to go to Egypt.

So we flew off to Cairo. We rode camels from Giza to the pyramids, climbing up inside the great pyramid to the king’s chamber. Then we spent four days and nights on a cruise ship sailing up the Nile to Luxor, where we visited the Valley of the Kings. We retraced the steps that Carter took a century ago. Climbing down into the tomb, we saw for ourselves the three small rooms that comprised King Tut’s burial chamber. It was far smaller and less elaborate than the tombs of other pharaohs. But the treasures from that tomb, which we saw in the Cairo museum, far surpassed anything ever recovered before. Surely biblical kings such as Saul, David, Solomon and Herod the Great would have wanted similar royal furnishings.

The pharaohs of ancient Egypt are mentioned in the Bible but not by name. Ancient patriarchs such as Abraham, Joseph and Moses not only visited Egypt, they had personal relationships with the pharaohs. It is possible that one of them may have even known Tutankhamen. It is no small thing to confirm the accuracy of the context in which many biblical events may have occurred. It is thought by some that the pharaoh that Joseph knew was Akhenaten. Like Joseph, Akhenaten worshipped one god, not the pantheon of gods of traditional Egyptian religion. If this is true, then Joseph would almost certainly have known Akhenaten’s son, Tutankhamen. When I saw the furniture taken from King Tut’s tomb I imagined that maybe Joseph from the Bible had sat on one of those chairs.

I have found biblical archaeology to be most rewarding having traveled to Egypt, Israel, Rome and the eastern Mediterranean. Museums around the world hold the treasures and the secrets of bygone eras. While there is little direct evidence to confirm the biblical accounts, neither do the places and cultures that I have seen contradict the Bible. I can easily be transported back in time having walked the streets of Corinth, Ephesus, Jerusalem, Nazareth and, yes, Giza and Thebes. I can imagine how they must have been thousands of years ago. These are real places where real people lived, often in incredible splendor as demonstrated by the treasures found in King Tut’s tomb.