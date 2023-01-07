W. Richard Turner: GOP internal strife dates back to Roosevelt vs.Taft

“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” — Winston Churchill

I was somewhat amused by commentators who opined that the fiasco played out in Congress last week could have been foreseen a decade ago. Another commentator said that it could have been anticipated 20 years ago. I personally believe that the Republican Party has been a disaster waiting to happen going back over 120 years.

Back in 1900, there were conservative Republicans led by President William McKinley of Ohio and progressive Republicans led by the young upstart governor of New York, Theodore Roosevelt. McKinley favored capitalist special interests and big business. Roosevelt was more of a progressive populist interested in the public good and promoting the general welfare. McKinley prosecuted the Spanish-American War. Roosevelt won the Nobel Peace Prize. Conservative Republicans thought they could consign Roosevelt to political oblivion by making him McKinley’s vice president. But when McKinley was assassinated, Roosevelt became president in 1901, ushering in a very popular progressive era. It was so successful that Theodore Roosevelt is enshrined on Mount Rushmore along with Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.

Roosevelt’s successor was William Howard Taft of Ohio, who was McKinley’s heir and fellow conservative. Roosevelt and Taft were rivals for the heart and soul of the Republican Party. It came to a head in the presidential election of 1912 when Roosevelt challenged Taft, the regular Republican Party nominee, for reelection. Roosevelt ran as the Progressive Party candidate, also known as the Bull Moose Party. Roosevelt actually got more votes than Taft but it split the Republican Party and enabled Democrat Woodrow Wilson to become president. The acrimonious seeds planted in the Republican Party in 1912 have persisted right up to today, pitting conservatives against progressives in a battle for survival and dominance. Conservatives were able to elect Harding/Coolidge/Hoover during the 1920s. But with the Great Depression, Republicans were out of power for 20 years as progressive Democrats led by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry Truman took over.

In the 1952 election, the progressive/conservative ideological divide resurfaced as conservative Robert Taft, also from Ohio, contested Dwight Eisenhower, who was recruited by the progressives to carry their banner even though he had been apolitical for most of his life. The popular Ike was reelected and reestablished the progressive wing as the dominant force in the Republican Party. His heir was Richard Nixon, who sometimes portrayed himself as a progressive and sometimes as a conservative. In 1964, conservatives coalesced around Barry Goldwater and progressives turned to New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, who eventually became Gerald Ford’s vice president. The 1964 GOP convention was so acrimonious that progressive speakers were booed and prevented from speaking. Extremism was no vice.

Conservatives finally elected one of their own in 1980, California Gov. Ronald Reagan. But this wasn’t enough. The only way conservatives could be certain of retaining power was to ruthlessly purge their ranks of all progressives. This intensified when Newt Gingrich became speaker of the House in 1995. Party loyalty became paramount. This enabled Republicans to wield considerable power even when they were in the minority. Compromise and bipartisanship were dirty words. Rule or ruin became their strategy as conservative Republicans consistently threatened to bring down the government which they saw as the enemy. Anarchy was often seen as a virtue. This led directly to the tea party Republicans and the MAGA Republicans. It also led to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

So there you have it; a political party at war with itself for over a century. A party whose ideological battles within have become increasingly bitter and self destructive. Its lust for power has pushed the boundaries of civility within its ranks to become a template for anarchy and authoritarian rule in its style of governance. And now it is on display for all to see. Some have even compared today’s Republican Party to an organized crime syndicate with its most recent president as a mafia crime boss. It’s probably just a coincidence, but history will regard that the three most corrupt presidents were Warren G. Harding, Richard M. Nixon and Donald J. Trump, all Republicans and veterans of the ideological wars within their party. I was once an Eisenhower Republican back in the 1950s. But today Ike would not recognize the political party that he once led.