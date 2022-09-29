W. Richard Turner: Middle class on the ballot in November

We may be at a crossroad in our history. What may be decided in the upcoming congressional midterm elections is whether we can restore the American dream and rebuild the middle class. Or whether we will see it fade into the past and become a distant memory. Increasingly “government of the people, by the people and for the people” seems like a quaint idea from a bygone era. If it should vanish from the Earth, so too will vanish a prosperous middle class and with it democracy itself. Perhaps a brief history lesson about the rise and fall of the middle class is in order.

I was born in 1936. That makes me 86 years old. That also puts me squarely in the middle of the 1930s and a member of the so-called Silent Generation (1927-1946). Our childhood was shaped by two of the most challenging times in the 20th century, the Great Depression and World War II. I remember well the year 1946. I was 10 years old. That was the first postwar year. It was a time of hope and optimism that we might be entering a peaceful world of unimaginable prosperity and progress.

Young veterans of the war returned home to an unprecedented cornucopia of government programs known as the GI Bill of Rights which provided, among other things, free college education, low-interest long-term home mortgages, government-provided health care and preferential hiring of veterans. Many consider this to be the beginning of the middle class as we have come to know it. Prosperity was to be shared by all and not trickled down to a few. Notice that these government programs were referred to as “rights” — not handouts, not privileges, not welfare. Today we would probably denounce it as socialism, or worse. But in 1946 it was simply doing the right thing.

Although we were unaware of it at the time, something else was born in 1946. The baby boom generation. This was a new generation that would never know the hardship of a Great Depression or the horrors of a world at war fighting for the very survival of Western civilization. Just as I grew up in the 1945-55 decade, many of these young people would grow up in the 1955-65 decade, two very different time periods.

I first noticed this difference in 1964, when I was a 28-year-old postdoctoral fellow at the University of Michigan. The incoming freshmen that year were the very first baby boomers (born in 1946) to arrive on campus. Instead of asking of their professors, “Teach me what I need to know,” they demanded that their professors, “Teach me what I want to learn.” By 1968, the transformation of colleges and universities was complete. This extended throughout the entire educational system as control passed from educators to students (and their parents). Teachers and parents who once were partners in education became adversaries. The key word was relevance. If a subject was deemed to be irrelevant to the student’s wants and interests, it was dropped from the curricula. While every parent wanted their child to go to college, college was no longer the older generation educating the younger. It was the younger generation deciding for themselves what was relevant and worth knowing. Many baby boomers thought they were rebelling against authority when in fact they were rebelling against experience. It was also sowing the seeds of anarchy. If you didn’t like something, rebel against it and things will change.

Many baby boomers seemed to think that the world came into being the year they were born and that previous generations had little to offer them. They seemed to believe that everything that happened during their lifetime was somehow their doing. They took for granted the prosperity of the middle class. Prosperity was an entitlement, not something that needed to be earned. But too often they were the just the consumers of prosperity — not the creators of prosperity. They thought they could have success without sacrifice and prosperity without effort. The Greatest Generation became great by overcoming challenges, not by avoiding them.

Make no mistake. Baby boomers did not create themselves. They are the product of well-intentioned, but overindulgent parents of an older generation. We convinced our baby boomer children that they were special. They would be sheltered from any adversity or hazard. They were entitled to the very best. This created a generation sometimes referred to as the “me generation.” But then beginning in 1980, prosperity for all was replaced with trickle down prosperity for a lucky few. Government no longer of “we, the people,” with the aim to “promote the general welfare.” As President Ronald Reagan declared, “Government is the problem.” Thus began the decline of the middle class. Real growth in income stagnated. The partnership between labor and management disappeared. Even a two-income family could no longer sustain a middle class lifestyle.

I hope we have not come full circle. There is an uncanny resemblance between the 1930s and the 2020s. We may be repeating the history we refused to learn the first time. Can the American dream be reawakened and the middle class restored? I hope so. But it will only happen if we unselfishly want prosperity for all. We will need a partnership of strong, organized workers, enlightened management and a helpful government of, by and for the people. Elections have consequences and the future of the middle class is on the ballot Nov. 8.