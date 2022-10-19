W. Richard Turner: Only teaching the truth will free us from racism

A highly successful and much loved musical is “South Pacific.” Written by two Jewish fellows, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, it opened on Broadway in 1949. Although it is primarily a love story, it is also about racism. The show contains a memorable song that comments on the origins of racial stereotypes. Here are the lyrics of that song.

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear,

You’ve got to be taught from year to year,

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear —

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a different shade ╫

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate —

You’ve got to be carefully taught!

Those words are just as true today as they were in the 1940s. Children don’t grow up to be racist because they are born that way. They learn to be racist at home from their parents or sometimes they learn it at school, or even in church. Which brings us to the current controversy over “critical race theory.” Critical race theory is an academic interdisciplinary process that studies racism from historical, legal, political, sociological and other perspectives to discover the influence of race on our society. It is an academic discipline, not a political ideology. It is not a subject that is ever taught in primary or secondary schools.

Depending on where you grew up and were educated, you may have learned a completely different version of American history. People from the South seem to think they have a heritage that ought to be preserved. This is a heritage that is learned at home and later in school. Well, those of us from the North also have a heritage. Our heritage is based on historical fact, not on fiction and fantasy. Let me tell you about my heritage.

I grew up in the 1950s and went to public schools in suburban Philadelphia. In fact, I graduated from high school in 1954, the same year that Brown v. Board of Education desegregated public schools. I grew up in a state that banned slavery in 1780, a state that was at the heart and soul of the abolitionist movement led by Pennsylvania Quakers and Methodists. The Underground Railroad ran straight through my hometown of Upper Darby on the way to Philadelphia. My elementary school was on Garrett Road, named after Thomas Garrett, an influential local abolitionist who was also a Quaker. There were no slaves in Pennsylvania prior to the Civil War but there were 56,949 free black people, according to the 1860 census.

My ancestors fought and died in the Civil War. They fought at nearby Gettysburg. They died at Fort Fisher, North Carolina. They were imprisoned at Andersonville, Georgia. They knew what they were fighting for. They fought because a group of Rebels (that’s what they called themselves) attacked a sovereign U.S. military base at Charleston, South Carolina. They fought because an entire race of people were considered to be subhuman. Slaves were bought and sold like livestock. They fought because they believed slavery was morally wrong.

They also fought to preserve the Union and what it stood for. They fought because they believed that all people regardless of their race are entitled to liberty and justice. If you learned something different at home or in school, you were taught, carefully taught, racism. Such teaching has no place in American society or in American education. This is what people should be outraged about, not some bogus “critical race theory.” CRT is nothing more than a racist dog whistle. It appeals to those who still believe in the mythology of a noble Confederate “lost cause.” They would restore the belief that one race is superior to another and their unequal treatment is justified.

The Civil War may have ended slavery but it did not end racism. Racism will not end in America until children are taught the truth in school. Parents have no right to teach their children a false narrative and ban books that accurately portray historical events. If we are to live in a society that is colorblind, then it must begin in the home and it must continue in the classroom. To demonize efforts to eliminate racism by calling these efforts “critical race theory” is to promote racism and should be condemned. It will not make America great again, a phrase that is just another racist dog whistle. We must teach the truth and learn the truth about our racist heritage, because only the truth will make us truly free from racism.