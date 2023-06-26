One often hears references to the “Founding Fathers” and their “original intentions.” One might think that the founders of our country were of one mind. That they had a clear vision of how they intended this new country should be governed. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is estimated that at the time of the American Revolution, one third of the country favored independence, one third was loyal to England (and to the king) and one third really didn’t care one way or another.

The reason there were 13 colonies spread over such a relatively small area instead of one unified British colony is that many of these colonies began as private business ventures. Land was granted to individuals by the king for profit-making enterprises. Most notable was the Massachusetts Bay Company. Other land grantees included James, Duke of York; William Penn; Lord Baltimore; etc. Thus, by 1776 we were a patchwork of colonies founded by different interests for different purposes.

One thing we were not was the “United” States of America.” Never have been. The colonial revolutionaries were only united in their desire to be free and independent of the British crown. As Benjamin Franklin commented at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” Only by unanimously declaring their independence could the colonies have any chance of being free of British rule.

Instead of being motivated by some high-minded theory of enlightened governance, the Founding Fathers were motivated more by preserving their parochial interests. Our Constitution is a compromise designed to preserve minority rights and prevent a dictatorship of the majority. Rather than a stroke of genius, our much-ballyhooed “checks and balances” were simply a compromise to preserve the prerogatives of various minority factions. Paramount was to preserve the delicate balance between the free states of the North and the slave states of the South, lest one or the other should gain the upper hand. That is why we have an Electoral College. That is why slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person to increase and balance Southern representation in Congress. That is why the filibuster gives a minority in the Senate veto power over legislation.

Initially we were a confederation of independent sovereign states under the Articles of Confederation adopted in 1777 by the Continental Congress. That remained until 1789 when the present U.S. Constitution went into effect. A new charter was needed to create a stronger central government — a “more perfect union,” if you will. Let’s be clear: The Founding Fathers saw the need for a strong central government, having lived under a weak decentralized confederation.

They even formed a political party called the Federalists, and published their views in the Federalist Papers. Rather than the “be all and end all” of the Foundling Fathers’ intentions, the Federalist Papers were a sales pitch to get New York to adopt the new constitution. Their primary authors were Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay. They didn’t think a bill of rights was necessary. The original Constitution didn’t have a bill of rights and Madison (of all people) opposed including one in the original document. It was not the original intention that we needed one. Madison changed his mind, authored the first 10 amendments — the Bill of Rights — and switched from Federalist to Democratic-Republican, the other political party founded by Jefferson in opposition to the Federalists.

The legal landscape for our republic has changed dramatically over the past 240 years due to the constitutional amendment process. Yet there are those who would have us turn the clock back to the 18th century as though nothing has changed. This was never the original intention of the framers of the Constitution. If the Constitution had never been amended, then the original intentions of the Founding Fathers in 1787 might be relevant. But the constitution has been amended 27 times. Yet we don’t remember the authors of these amendments as Founding Fathers or what their original intentions might have been. The “original intentions” advocates are simply looking for a way to nullify the intentions of the authors of subsequent amendments. It was the original intention of the Founding Fathers that slavery should be legal in some states but not in others. It was the original intention of the Founding Fathers that women and slaves should not be able to vote.

Here are a few of the amendments that changed this and their authors:

The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery. The actual amendment was written by James Ashley of Ohio in 1863.

The 14th Amendment, drafted by John Bingham, ensured that states were required to uphold their citizens’ constitutional rights. An Ohio Republican, Bingham led post-Civil War efforts to guarantee citizenship to all people born in the United States, regardless of race, and to extend the Constitution’s promise of equality to all American citizens. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black called Bingham “the James Madison of the 14th Amendment.”

The 15th Amendment was guided by William Stewart of Nevada through the Senate. Ratified February 3, 1870, the amendment prohibited states from disenfranchising voters “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” The amendment left open the possibility, however, that states could institute voter qualifications equally to all races, and many former Confederate states took advantage of this provision, instituting poll taxes and literacy tests, among other qualifications.

The 16th Amendment gave Congress the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several states, and without regard to any census or enumeration. Republican Sen. Norris Brown of Nebraska authored this amendment, which was ratified on Feb. 3, 1913.

The 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was first introduced to Congress in 1878 and was finally certified 42 years later in 1920. There are many “founding fathers and mothers” who are responsible for this amendment.

Aren’t these statesmen who changed the Constitution by amending it also founding fathers? Shouldn’t we care what their original intentions were? Today’s Constitution is very different from the one adopted in the 18th century. We fought a bloody Civil War to secure liberty and justice for all citizens of the United States. The American dream is still a work in progress. We are still not a “more perfect union.” We cannot make America great by turning back the clock. That’s why we amend the Constitution from time to time. That’s why the authors of constitutional amendments should be considered founding fathers too. That’s why their intentions are also important.