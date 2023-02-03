We hear a lot about the budget deficit and the national debt these days. It can be confusing because it is not as simple a matter as some would have us believe. It is further compounded by the fact that much of what is said is misleading or untrue.

The national debt concern is sometimes manufactured for political purposes. We hear such things as the nation is going bankrupt, treasury bonds are worthless, the only way to deal with deficit is to cut spending, future generations will have to pay off the debt, etc. None of this is true. The government is not going bankrupt. Treasury bonds are still the safest, most secure investment there is. There are other ways to balance the federal budget besides reducing spending. The national debt doesn’t have to be paid off, not now and not in the future. We’ve always had a national debt and it has always been increasing. The current annual budget deficit is $1.37 trillion and it has declined significantly from a high of $3.1 trilion in 2020. The national debt is $31.5 trillion.

Much of the confusion arises from comparing government borrowing and debt with private household borrowing and debt. They are not the same. Not even close. Private households also have debts, lots of debts. Many homeowners have mortgages significantly larger than their annual income. In addition, many are still paying off sizable student loans. Add in car loans, credit card loan balances and other consumer debt, and household debt is consequential. Eventually, household debts will have to be paid off in full. If a household cannot pay what it owes, then it must declare bankruptcy.

But there is no obligation for the government to ever pay off its debt. The government can refinance its debt indefinitely. We talk about passing the debt to the next generation, but they can simply pass that debt on to their next generation. They always have in the past and always will in the future. However, if the government were ever forced by Congress to default on paying any of its bills, the results would be catastrophic. The full faith and credit of the government would be called into question. So would the value of our currency and the value of our promises. Not just the government, but the whole world economy would come to screeching halt. Credit would be frozen and for no good reason. You want to create a worldwide economic depression? Just suggest that the government can no longer be relied upon to keep its word and pay its bills.

Both private households and the government have income, expenses and assets. But trying to compare the two can be misleading. Household income is primarily from wages, salaries and income from investments. Government income is primarily tax revenue from income taxes, payroll taxes, corporate taxes, excise taxes and other sources of revenue. Unlike individuals, the government can increase its revenue by increasing taxes whenever it has the will to do so. The government can also create more money and print more money. But this will cause inflation. If the debt is paid for with inflated dollars because the Federal Reserve has created more money, it’s called monetizing the debt.

Individuals measure their wealth by what they own — their houses, cars and other valuables. It may not be obvious, but the government owns a lot of valuable stuff, too. We think of the government as being broke as though it has no assets. But just look around Waco and see everything the federal government owns. It owns the post office and postal vehicles. It also owns the VA hospital, the federal courthouse and possibly other properties. It owns I-35 and could turn it into a toll road at any time. You may not realize it, but the federal government also owns Lake Waco. The government owns Fort Hood and every other military base. It owns Big Bend National Park and every other national park. In Houston, it owns the NASA space center. It owns many national laboratories and other valuable property. It owns a fortune in advanced military hardware; ships, planes, rockets, etc. The government owns vast tracts of land and the natural resources they contain: oil, gas, coal, timber, minerals. It owns the gold in Fort Knox and the strategic petroleum reserve. All of these assets back up the full faith and credit pledge. The gross domestic product of the United States is currently $25 trillion and the net assets of the U.S. are in excess of $124 trillion.

So what to do about the deficit and the debt? There are four ways to eliminate the deficit and reduce the debt. You can cut spending. Or you can raise taxes. You can also print money or sell assets. Suppose you as a private citizen were running a deficit. You might want to cut your spending but you would never ask your employer to cut your income. Instead you would ask for a pay increase to help make ends meet. If you did neither, you would probably borrow more money and increase your debt. But eventually you would have to pay off that debt. Not so with the government. Whenever taxes are cut it’s like the government is asking for a cut in salary and it only adds to the debt. For the past 50 years going back to Richard Nixon, every tax cut has been paid for with borrowed money.

The never-ending brouhaha about the deficit and the debt are created by politicians as a way to achieve their political aims by holding the U.S. economy hostage. They propose cutting spending as the only way to reduce the deficit, selectively choosing those programs they particularly dislike; programs such as health care, Social Security or assistance to low income families. They would privatize the post office, Social Security, prisons — anything that would reward their fat cat supporters in the private sector. Having given unwarranted tax breaks to wealthy individuals and corporations, they are reluctant to increase those taxes even though never-ending tax cuts were a cause of the deficits in the first place.

How did we get to the present situation of having such a large current budget deficit and ever-increasing national debt? Beginning in 2020 and for over a year, the U.S. economy was virtually shut down. Total civilian employment, as measured by the current population survey, fell by 21 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020, while the unemployment rate more than tripled, from 3.6 percent to 13.0 percent. A decade of economic growth that began under the Obama administration in 2010 came to an abrupt halt. Over one million people died from COVID-19, far more than in WWI, WWII, Korea and the Vietnam wars combined. All of this happened while Donald Trump was president. It’s estimated that over a third of the national debt occurred during the four years of the Trump presidency. Tax revenues plummeted and spending increases became necessary to keep the economy going.

We were going to have massive deficits and higher inflation no matter who won the 2020 presidential election. The ratio of the national debt to GDP is a measure of how much debt we can afford and right now, thanks to the pandemic, it is unusually high. But as the economy grows and the budget becomes more stable, the debt to GDP ratio will come down, so not to worry. Historically, Democrats have always reduced the deficit substantially, and in the final year of the Clinton administration eliminated it altogether. The Biden administration is making real progress in getting our fiscal house in order. Republicans have always cut taxes, reduced revenues and increased the deficit and national debt.

We have always had a national debt and it has always been of manageable size, even during World War II. Current hysteria is unwarranted and counterproductive. Stop playing politics with the economy or it will result in real damage to the economy.