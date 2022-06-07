W. Richard Turner: Who decides which men are good?

In the never-ending debate about guns and gun ownership, one often hears that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. If this is true, shouldn’t we be trying to identify who is a good guy and who is a bad guy? Maybe only good men (and women) should be allowed to own guns. Perhaps Wayne LaPierre and the NRA could help us out by telling us what they mean by a “good guy.” We certainly wouldn’t want to shoot a good guy by mistake.

The Second Amendment says nothing about good men or bad men. But it does talk about a well-regulated militia. Clearly the Founding Fathers intended that the right to keep and bear arms should apply those who exhibit well-regulated good behavior. Apparently there are many Second Amendment advocates who think that even bad men should have a right to keep and bear arms. Red-flag laws and background checks seek to identify bad men and deny them that right. The Second Amendment not withstanding, the Constitution gives the government the duty to “insure domestic tranquility and provide for the common defense,” not private citizens. That’s what a well-regulated militia was for at the time. Today we call a well-regulated militia the National Guard. The Second Amendment is not a license for gun owners to become vigilantes. A vigilante is not a good guy. Neither is an insurrectionist. Nowhere in the Constitution is any individual given the authority to become judge, jury and executioner, the right of self-defense not withstanding. Even bad guys are entitled to due process of the law.

Whether you are pro-gun or pro-gun control, it is in everyone’s best interests to encourage more men to be good men. Rather than focusing on bad men and their misdeeds, we should make it very clear that good men are highly desirable and irresponsible men are not. To hear many tell it, there’s no such thing as a good man. All men are equally bad. Some women have told me that they’ve never met a good man and don’t believe they even exist. I can understand this. Just look at newspaper headlines. It’s all about men who misbehave. Good men are practically invisible.

But first let’s define what is a “good” man. A good man is someone who by his character and his conduct would never place anyone in harm’s way. A good man is faithful and honors his commitments. A good man provides for the needs of his family. He is not a deadbeat dad or an irresponsible, abusive husband. A good man may be hard to find. A good man doesn’t need a gun to prove his manhood. You won’t find him at your neighborhood bar, later driving while intoxicated. You won’t find him in internet chat rooms or online dating services pretending to be someone he’s not. He honors his commitments and doesn’t cheat.

We live in a culture that seems to glorify bad behavior. Just look at the headlines. Behavior which would have ended the careers of men who misbehaved in the past is now accepted and even expected. It used to be that a divorced man stood no chance of ever being elected president or holding any other high office. We have now had two divorced presidents, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

Good men should be much sought after by our society. They make good husbands, good fathers, good employees and good citizens. The availability of good men is always in short supply. It is not surprising that some women may never have actually met a good man. It doesn’t take very many bad relationships to conclude that good men don’t exist. Just one bad choice or one bad marriage is sometimes all it takes. Yet often those men who exhibit aggressive behavior get the most attention. It is these aggressive alpha males, who ruthlessly fight their way to the top, who are most admired. Nice (good) guys finish last, right? Some women seem to think that a man with a gun is a sign of virility. But you can’t judge a man by the size of his gun or the length of its barrel. Neither can you tell much about a man from how many rounds his gun can fire or whether it only shoots blanks.

In life, you usually get the behavior you choose to reward. Perhaps there might be more good men if they weren’t so invisible. Good men have much to be proud of, but it is considered unseemly to call attention to one’s virtues. Often the best a good man can hope for is a glowing eulogy after he is gone. Perhaps our society might find ways to encourage more men to be good men by making them more visible, more admired and more appreciated. Why not begin by praising good men?

W. Richard Turner is a retired research chemist who lives in Hewitt.