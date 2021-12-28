W. Richard Turner: Why Baylor as a research university is a bad idea

Recently our society has seen an increase in science deniers. We see this anti-science attitude appearing in many areas such as the value of vaccination, the reality of climate change, stem cell research, gene modification, human sexuality and the nature of LGBTQ people. Much of this can be traced back to the mixing of science and religion. A professor friend of mine at Baylor once lamented that it was difficult to teach geology to students when half the class believed that the earth was no more than 5,000 years old. If it’s in the Bible, then it must be true.

Introducing religion into the teaching of science can have dangerous consequences. When religion seems to be at odds with science, it harms religion just as much as it harms science. We should have learned this from the experience of Galileo and others who were persecuted by the church for suggesting that the earth was not at the center of the universe. If religion attempts to label scientific fact as heresy, it undermines the credibility of religion to speak with authority on matters of “who and why.” In many areas, there are often major differences between scientific facts and religious opinion even today. To arbitrarily label something good or evil without a factual scientific basis is not helpful.