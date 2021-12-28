W. Richard Turner: Why Baylor as a research university is a bad idea

Recently, there have been several columns on the subject of Baylor as a Christian university. While they may differ on how well Baylor is living up to this challenge, no one seems to think sectarian Christian universities are a bad idea. But I think it is a very bad idea and here’s why.
I spent nine years in college studying chemistry. Four years undergraduate, four years graduate school and one year as a postdoctoral fellow. It wasn’t public college chemistry or private college chemistry. It wasn’t liberal chemistry or conservative chemistry. It wasn’t Christian chemistry or Jewish chemistry. Just plain chemistry. No labels. It was the same chemistry no matter what school I attended or who my teacher was. It in no way compromised my ability to practice my Christian faith as I saw fit. There’s no such thing as Christian chemistry and there’s no such thing as Christian research. This is also true for physics, engineering and other STEM subjects. Introducing religion into the science classroom or laboratory compromises the objectivity of science and may skew research results to achieve a hoped-for outcome.
Science is well-equipped to answer questions like “what” and “how.” But science cannot answer questions like “who” and “why.” These questions are best left to philosophers and theologians. Great scientists like Albert Einstein (who, by the way, was Jewish) have often speculated on “who and why” but not while they were doing the work of scientists. Great scientists have no interest in proving or disproving any religious proposition. That is not their job. But a sectarian “Christian” university might be tempted to do just that.
Recently our society has seen an increase in science deniers. We see this anti-science attitude appearing in many areas such as the value of vaccination, the reality of climate change, stem cell research, gene modification, human sexuality and the nature of LGBTQ people. Much of this can be traced back to the mixing of science and religion. A professor friend of mine at Baylor once lamented that it was difficult to teach geology to students when half the class believed that the earth was no more than 5,000 years old. If it’s in the Bible, then it must be true.
Introducing religion into the teaching of science can have dangerous consequences. When religion seems to be at odds with science, it harms religion just as much as it harms science. We should have learned this from the experience of Galileo and others who were persecuted by the church for suggesting that the earth was not at the center of the universe. If religion attempts to label scientific fact as heresy, it undermines the credibility of religion to speak with authority on matters of “who and why.” In many areas, there are often major differences between scientific facts and religious opinion even today. To arbitrarily label something good or evil without a factual scientific basis is not helpful.
There is a reason why many formerly sectarian “Christian” universities have chosen to become nonsectarian. It is not because of any hostility toward religion. Quite the contrary. Many such universities still have highly regarded philosophy departments and schools of theology. Such universities often have iconic places of worship on campus where students and faculty can freely exercise their religion. They consider a diverse population of students and faculty (many of whom may be faithful followers of different religious traditions) to be an asset. But they also recognize the necessity of keeping religion out of the science classroom and laboratory so as to preserve the integrity of teaching and research.
There are hazards in self-defining a university as being Christian. It implies a higher level of moral behavior by its faculty, students and administration. It might foster a holier-than-thou attitude. The expectation is that prospective students will be sheltered and protected from non-Christian influences. When the university falls short of these expectations, as it inevitably will, there is a strong temptation to cover up wrongdoing so as to preserve its pristine, holier-than-thou image. This has happened in the past and will undoubtedly happen again in the future if a university is too protective of its image. This could lead to hypocrisy when a university professes one thing and practices something different.
This is not about who is a faithful follower of the Christian tradition or any other religious tradition. It’s not about who is a good person. One can be a faithful Christian and a good person independent of any university setting. Raising children to be faithful followers is the job of the church, the religious community, parents and family. When these entities fail in their responsibility, it is not duty of a university to step in and fill the gap. While the faculty, students and others can and should be individual examples and role models, their responsibility is to teach and engage in research, not to supervise the spiritual life of their students.
Why would any reputable R1 research university want to label itself “Christian” and claim to promote a particular Christian agenda? Wouldn’t that be a red flag suggesting that they are not really interested in an objective search for truth? If you want to change the world to share the same “Christian values” as yours, there’s a name for that. It’s called proselytizing and it has no place at a research university.
W. Richard Turner is a retired research chemist who lives in Hewitt.