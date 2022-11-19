W. Richard Turner: Wishing President Biden a happy 80th birthday

Nov. 20 is President Joseph R. Biden’s 80th birthday. It is also the 50th anniversary of his first election to the United States Senate in 1972.

I well remember the 1972 election. It was a bad year for the Democrats. Richard Nixon won reelection in a landslide, handily defeating George McGovern. A brash young man in Delaware had the audacity to run for U.S. Senator. Joe Biden was only 29 years old and in his first term as county councilman. He was given no chance of winning against a popular two-term incumbent, Republican Sen. Caleb Boggs. Boggs’ chief claim to fame was he offended no one. He was also the former governor of Delaware. I was 36 years old. Biden was my councilman while I was living in New Castle County, Delaware. Many of us were tired of the Vietnam War and were looking for candidates who would bring about a change in U.S. policy. Biden seemed like an ideal candidate to register our opposition to the status quo. But we had no illusions about his chances. His able wife, Neilia, served as his campaign manager.

Much to everyone’s surprise (including mine), Biden won the election. It was younger voters like myself who decided the election. On the day of his election he wasn’t even old enough to serve in the Senate. But on Nov. 20, 1972, he turned 30, the constitutional minimum age to be a senator. It was a joyous time for all of us, and we wished our new senator well. In keeping with a longstanding Delaware tradition, the Thursday after the election was Return Day, a state holiday. That’s when the winners and losers in the election gather in Georgetown, Delaware. They ride together in a carriage and then literally bury the hatchet in the spirit of reconciliation and bipartisanship.

But then on Dec. 18, an unspeakable tragedy occurred. While driving with their three children, Joe’s wife, Neilia, collided with a truck on a busy state highway. Neilia and their infant daughter, Naomi, were killed and the two boys, Hunter and Beau, were critically injured. Since most of us had driven through that intersection ourselves many times, the accident was a tragic personal experience for all of us. Great joy turned to greater sorrow.

How does one undertake the responsibilities of a United States senator in the face of so great a loss? Biden felt he had to resign and concentrate on rebuilding his life and his family. However, senators Mike Mansfield and Ted Kennedy prevailed on him to keep his seat and at least give it a try. They would give him all the help he needed, and if after six months he still felt it was too much for him to handle, then he could resign. They convinced him that to be a senator was too great an opportunity not to at least try.

Kennedy in particular was all too familiar with the challenges of personal tragedy. Kennedy is generally considered one of the most effective senators ever, reaching across the aisle to work with conservative senators such as Orrin Hatch, Bob Dole and Chuck Grassley on compromise health, education and welfare legislation. Biden learned much from Kennedy on how to get results in a highly partisan environment. It has served him well as president.

Biden’s courage and character so impressed his constituents that they reelected him not once but six times, giving him 36 years of service before he resigned to run for vice president. When he ran for reelection in 1978, I got invited to a reception and had a chance to meet him and President Jimmy Carter. In a small state like Delaware with two senators and one congressional representative in a three-county area, you got to meet and know your elected officials. Constituent services are unparalleled. Everybody got to meet, greet and shake hands with their governor, their senator, their congressman. When I wanted to see a major rocket launch at Cape Kennedy, Sen. Biden got me passes from NASA to enter to the observation area. When Biden invited the Apollo 17 astronauts to come to Delaware, my young son got a chance to meet them too.

So congratulations, President Joe Biden, as you celebrate your 80th birthday and the 50-year anniversary of your election to national office.