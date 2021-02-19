Wayne Christian: Spending should have prioritized reliability

Everything is so politicized these days that it is tough to decipher facts from opinions about what happened this week with the winter storm.

It’s easy to blame ERCOT — and yes, their actions led to the blackouts in part — but the full story is much more complex. One night of bad decisions would not have had such devastating consequences had it not been for decades of poor policy decisions prioritizing unreliable renewable energy sources at the expense of reliable electricity — something Texans now know is essential to our everyday lives.

I have seen a lot of media reports claiming the issue was a decrease in power generated from natural gas, but when you look at the numbers that is just not true. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, the hourly average of net power generation from gas went from 17,602 MW before the storm (Feb. 1-12) to 33,310 during the storm (Feb. 12-17), meaning generation from natural gas basically doubled as demand increased.

Many are blaming fossil fuels because “wind power was expected to make up only a fraction of what the state had planned for during the winter.” This is the problem. Investments in infrastructure are paid for by electricity customers and taxpayers, and our state spent more than $7 billion to build out the Competitive Renewable Energy Zone transmission lines for wind and solar generation.