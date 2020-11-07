William McKenzie: Help is handy to sort facts, fantasy on Internet

Remember that old Eagles’ song about not being able to hide your lying eyes? If a songwriter wrote that one today, in the middle of the information war raging across the Internet, those eyes that are lying may not be eyes at all.

They may well be part of a synthetically manufactured video, one that some nation or individual may have created using modern technologies to alter reality. All with the intent to sow distrust.

Deepfakes, as they are known, are the latest in the spread of disinformation across the Internet. And they have been preceded by the explosion of fabricated stories that entities such as Russia’s Internet Research Agency are happy to promote to undermine a reliable flow of information in democracies like our own.

Like those “fake news” stories, the intent of the altered videos is to get us to doubt the information we receive. In turn, those doubts undermine the trust required for a democracy’s stability.

But what are consumers of information to do? How are we supposed to figure out whether what we are seeing or reading is true, especially in a world where information spreads so rapidly and our time is spread so thin?

Fortunately, some tips can guide us.