William O'Keefe: We must do better to restore confidence

It could be chaired by former presidents George W. Bush and Obama and consist of people known for their integrity, gravitas and intelligence. The chair and vice chair of the National Governors Association should be members. Membership should also include individuals who can add a regional perspective to its deliberations.

Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution empowers states to determine “… Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives … but the Congress may … make or alter such Regulations.”

Congress governs federal elections and uses the systems adopted by the states. Although any commission is constrained by the Constitution, there are opportunities for collaboration. It’s just a matter of being realistic and employing incentives for state cooperation.

What are some areas that should be explored?

Candidates hustle for bucks almost constantly between elections. We need a serious debate about public financing, at least for presidential elections.

This is complicated as it would be necessary to establish criteria for eligibility and compensate for the benefit of incumbency. There is also the issue of protecting the free speech rights of PACs, political parties, corporations, etc.