Xin Wang and A. Christian van Gorder: Politicians targeting Chinese aren’t shooting straight

In Yunnan, Western China, one occasionally encounters an intriguing proverb: “If one visits China for a month, he can write a book. If one visits China for a year, he can write but an article. But if one stays longer, he cannot write anything of China!”

To know China truly is to be overwhelmed. One of the world’s oldest civilizations, it defies simplistic caricatures and blanket statements. Yet that’s so often the sort of red meat American politicians feed to willingly deluded followers. It’s easy to vilify China in a vacuum of knowledge, easy to bash what you don’t understand. When it comes to China, many Americans are like the fabled frog at the bottom of the well with only a narrow view of the nation. Yet it’s the world’s most populous with more than a billion people and the world’s second largest economy. It’s America’s third largest trading partner.

Our two countries share a rallying history. None should forget those brave American airmen — the “Flying Tigers,” led by the resilient Texan, Army Air Force Gen. Claire Chennault — who fought as allies with the Chinese against ruthless Japanese imperialism in World War II. In stark contrast, the Korean War proved a fierce, bloody battle between American democracy and Chinese communism.

Everything changed when President Richard Nixon and Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai laid foundations for improved China-U.S. relations in 1972. Other leaders such as China’s Deng Xiaoping and U.S. presidents Carter, Clinton and Bush cultivated diplomatic solutions, even after the tragic outcome of the student-led pro-democracy movement of 1989. And after the 9/11 attacks, our two nations united as the United States mounted its global war on terror.

A key element of U.S.-China relations swirls about complicated economic challenges. Our economies have become increasingly integrated and interdependent through the flow of goods and financial capital. Accordingly, the United States was instrumental in China’s joining the World Trade Organization, accelerating its success in an increasingly complex global economy. In the recession of 2007-2008, triggered by America’s subprime mortgage excesses, China played a key role in taming a deeper global financial crisis.

Some Americans think of China only when eating Chinese food. One of us became interested in visiting China upon visiting the Chinese exhibit at Disney’s EPCOT park and marveling at images of the other-worldly karst mountains of Guilin. Many Wacoans who have traveled to China are inspired by Chinese music, arts and poetry.

As Baylor University educators, both of us lament how little our students actually know about China and how little is taught about it. Maybe it’s no surprise so much Baylor curriculum is Eurocentric. Yet both of us teach courses in Chinese language, culture and religious philosophies. We encourage students to take at least one course on China before graduation. When students do, they’re often delighted by what they learn. Stereotypes are broken. Curiosity and appreciation are heightened.

One way to help America and China remain honorable competitors rather than combatants is through promotion of academic exchanges. Noted Christian scholar Ernest Boyer, president of the Carnegie Foundation, was a trailblazer in fostering intercultural, academic and artistic exchanges. He felt this was an ideal, long-term way to build mutual international understanding. Recently, these programs have come under attack. President Trump eliminated many of these and President Biden has been inexcusably slow in restoring them. Fortunately, Baylor has continued supporting people-to-people exchanges for students and scholars. More than 400 students from China enroll at Baylor each year, though this number has ebbed due to geopolitical tensions and the global pandemic crisis.

As a newly minted Research 1 university, Baylor now competes with other top-tier universities for scholars from China in hopes of bringing global talent to campus. International students also help Baylor foster a culturally diverse environment, enabling everyone to learn more about our world. Students from other nations make notable contributions to America’s technological and scientific research while generating tremendous financial gain for our universities: Tuition fees and living expenses for Asian students contributed $13 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019, even as numbers of domestic students declined. Clearly, we must think of these students not as a national-security threat but as a marvelous opportunity to help international students gain a welcoming appreciation of our nation and its blessings in democracy, religious freedom and robust, free-market capitalism. One need only consider the recent defying of strict government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns by ordinary Chinese citizens to realize the Chinese are not some monolithic society, no more than Americans are.

Those politicians among us who oppose educational exchanges nurture an environment where racist insults and anti-Asian rhetoric invigorate new waves of hatred, scorn and violence against law-abiding, patriotic Chinese Americans as well as students from China. Some politicians bellow that China is the source of all of America’s economic problems because it’s easier to blame others than to take responsibility for the true causes of our economic frustrations.

Since 2020, Stop AAPI Hate, which tracks incidents of hate and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, has recorded 2,255 incidents scapegoating Asians and Asian Americans, blaming them for COVID-19, espionage on behalf of the Communist Party and economic insecurity. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard University President Emeritus Lawrence Summers has warned U.S. policymakers to compete with China by bolstering our own economic strengths through infrastructure and technological development, not by recklessly attacking China.

True, differences remain between the United States and China over human rights, religious freedom and racial and socio-economic inequalities in both countries. Constructive international dialogues should focus on what our universities and communities can do together to address these issues. At a meeting of the Comparative and International Education Society, Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University pressed educators to launch initiatives advancing global social responsibility in curricula, helping students broaden their global horizons and teaching sustainable development, global citizenship and a mutual appreciation of different cultures.

Baylor alumni as well as business and community leaders from Waco can do more to support our educational endeavors in Asian studies (and all other culture and language studies) to prepare students to be tomorrow’s leaders. Every citizen must stand against the recent rise of xenophobic hate crimes leveled against our Asian American citizens. Stoic Roman philosopher Seneca wisely advised: “The important thing about a problem is not the solution but the strength we gain in finding a solution.”