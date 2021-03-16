Zoe Brennan-Krohn: Conservatorships Should be a last resort, not the go-to option

In a conservatorship or guardianship, a judge takes away the civil liberties from one person and gives someone else the power to make those choices instead. It is the court weighing into the person’s life and saying you, as a person with a disability, are no longer free to make decisions about yourself and livelihood — such as where you live and how you support yourself — and we are putting someone else in charge of making those decisions.

There are many less intrusive, less dangerous ways for people to access the support they need without being placed under a conservatorship. Conservatorships should be the last resort when all other support options have been tried. Sadly, this is too rarely the case.

Recently, there has been increased public attention around conservatorships because of Britney Spears’ case. We don’t know the details of her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, but while Spears’ conservatorship has gotten attention because of her fame, it appears in many ways very typical of the experiences of untold people across the country.