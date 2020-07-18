A. Christian van Gorder: Baylor has plenty to process in 175-year history

Telling the truth about our past equips us for our future. George Orwell warned: “Those who control the present control the past; those who control the past control the future.” William Faulkner observed: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”
Many in Waco know our town had an image problem even before the deadly Branch Davidian conflict involving religious extremists and federal law enforcement 10 miles east of Waco in 1993. More than a century ago, train conductors arriving reportedly would yell out: “Waco, Texas! Get your guns!” The budding NAACP told the world about Jesse Washington’s 1916 lynching in Waco’s town square as law enforcement and civic leaders watched, some with indifference, some in horror. Aug. 7 marks the 115th anniversary of the lynching of Sank Majors from the Washington Avenue Bridge.
Unresolved history leaves open wounds.
Even Baylor University, this community’s resolutely Christian institution, long allowed racism to fester in its worst forms, everything from slavery to enduring Jim Crow attitudes to the threat of physical violence to African Americans happening upon campus. Recognizing this, Baylor on June 26 — weeks after the death of former Texan George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers triggered outrage nationwide — released a statement acknowledging that university founder R.E.B. Baylor and others had been part of the problem. The board of regents condemned “racism in all its forms as being inconsistent with Baylor’s Christian mission and the teachings of Jesus Christ.” It subsequently vowed vigorous dialogue among students, faculty, staff and alumni as well as a review of buildings and statues honoring past leaders. Which is all worth saluting. Telling the truth is not “cancel culture.” It’s a studied maturing of both vision and perspective.
Telling the whole truth
Last week, a Trib column by former Baylor student Greg Torres begged tolerance for Judge Baylor’s statue, noting that students on campus traditionally have their photos snapped next to this majestic 12-foot statue, designed by immigrant sculptor Pompeo Coppini and funded with federal tax dollars as part of the 1936 Texas Centennial initiative. Yet before last month, Baylor University had never publicly acknowledged that Judge Baylor owned people and sought to suppress African Americans after emancipation. Many people understandably don’t want to talk about this inconvenient truth. But it’s something we’ve ignored for too long.
How to handle Judge Baylor? Will we tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth about our history? Such questions are not about our past but about our future. Yes, we stand on the shoulders of giants, but their feet are mired in mud. Now is the time to consider more thoughtfully our very foundation, the better to move forward.
University founders named the school after Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor because of his inspirational life and hefty financial contributions. Baylor fought in the War of 1812 and the Creek Indian War. In Texas, he also fought Indians. He appears to have been what is sometimes called a man’s man: Judge Baylor rode a horse tirelessly across Texas — in heat and cold — enforcing the law by day, preaching the Gospel by night. He tried his best in tough times. He was a skillful lawyer, loyal friend, Masonic Lodge chaplain and devout Baptist. And, yes, many Baptists in the South believed slavery was a God-ordained destiny for African Americans, as much for their benefit as that of their supposedly benevolent masters.
‘Keeping out foreigners and Catholics’
As judge, Baylor ordered the execution of at least two slaves. He also led a xenophobic political party in the feverish 1850s seeking to “make Texas pure by keeping out foreigners and Catholics.” While Judge Baylor endorsed secession, our second university president, Rufus Columbus Burleson, sided with Texas Gov. Sam Houston in the latter’s heartbreaking quest to keep Texas in the Union, even as the rest of the South was breaking away from it. Later, for sedition, for supporting an uprising, for disregarding the oath he swore to defend the Constitution of the United States, Judge Baylor’s veteran’s benefits were revoked.
Yes, Judge Baylor was pro-Texana, just not pro all Texana.
After the Civil War, Burleson to his credit repented, even raising money for a church on North Sixth Street for ex-slaves and helping launch Bishop College (later home to Paul Quinn College) to educate African Americans. However, the old judge never quite got the message. He continued to preach on the indolent habits of freed blacks: “Do not misunderstand me, I do not mean the Negro must be made a slave again to compel him to work. I simply mean he must be forced to work in some way. Otherwise, they will become vagabonds.” This exemplifies the very definition of white supremacy: the idea blacks are inferior to whites. Not surprisingly, current Baylor University publications glorifying Judge Baylor’s accomplishments omit these racist impulses. To read the inscription on the pedestal of his imposing statue on campus, you might think Judge Baylor simply vanished from the earth during the Civil War period.
Slave owners
Eleven of the first 15 Baylor University trustees owned slaves; buildings on our first campus in Independence, more than 100 miles south of Waco, were built by slaves; and the Waco campus built in the 1880s and beyond certainly relied on Jim Crow labor. During the Civil War, Baylor was a staging ground for Confederate troops fighting the United States of America. At the time, Baylor President W.C. Crane justified the pro-slavery mission before them, echoing sentiments imbuing the 1861 secession documents: “We have no right to free our slaves. God has placed them in their present condition for the African race and it is our duty to contend for it to the bitter end.”
Such attitudes endured after the campus moved to Waco. In 1909, four years after the Sank Majors lynching, an approved Baylor ladies’ intramural basketball team was named the “Ku Klux Klan.” In the 1920s, when the KKK’s influence was at its peak nationwide, Texas Gov. Pat Neff, later president of Baylor, refused to condemn these clandestine white supremacist terrorists. According to W.R. Poage, a 1924 Baylor Law School graduate who rose in politics to serve in Congress from 1937 till 1979, many Baylor faculty and students joined the KKK. There was a time when African Americans didn’t feel safe walking across campus. To his credit, Baylor President Samuel Brooks, who headed the campus from 1902 till his death in 1931, challenged KKK terrorists.
Civil Rights Era
Not till 1964 did Baylor University enroll its first black student. It also hired, in 1966, its first black professor, Vivienne Malone-Mayes, who ironically had been denied admittance as a student in 1961 because of segregation. (A bronze bust of her likeness was unveiled last year in the Sid Richardson Building, home to Baylor’s Department of Mathematics, in which Malone-Mayes taught for almost three decades.) During the civil rights strife, religion professor Dan McGee and others worked as allies of racial justice. Since then, Baylor alum Pearl Beverly, founding director of Baylor’s Multicultural Affairs and instrumental in recruiting, retaining and graduating minority students since 1988, and others have fought the good fight. Yet in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019 we saw racially insensitive displays on campus, often garnering national attention. Many but not all involved outbreaks of immaturity in fraternity settings. After every scandal, a committee formed and Baylor issued an apology saying campus leadership was disturbed. No doubt. But why is this so hard to get right?
The same might well be said of the nation, but the problem looms most strongly over an institution that prides itself on its religious and intellectual quests. Granted, the dialogue regents demand will help. Another way forward: spotlighting notable Bears. I love telling students of Baylor Ring of Honor winners such as Army Air Corps pilot John “Killer” Kane; Chaplain Major Gen. Robert Taylor; and Marine 1st Lt. Jack Loomis, a standout athlete whose last words at Iwo Jima were: “Looks like the Giants lost a damn good guard today.” More than 4,000 Baylor Bears fought fascism in World War II; 125 made the ultimate sacrifice. Others went to Korea, Vietnam and Iraq but never returned alive. They kept their oaths to country and Christian ideals.
And Judge Baylor? Why not keep R.E.B. where he is and raise statues to his right and left honoring Professor Vivienne Malone-Mayes and alumnus Robert W. McCollum, the celebrated virologist and epidemiologist, so the three can talk all night long about how Baylor can reach its fullest potential. Maybe one of them will learn a thing or two.
Today Baylor has a remarkable woman, Linda Livingstone, as president. One day an African American will serve as provost or hold an executive rank in campus leadership. Offices full of mostly Euro-American decision-makers will not help Baylor reach its full potential. Its richness is in its diversity. Last month, Baylor hired scholar Malcolm Foley as Special Advisor to the President for Equity and Campus Engagement to assist in Baylor’s push for inclusiveness. His appointment is a positive step.
Fortunately, Baylor is now focusing less on symbolic gestures, more on measurable actions. We must remain laser-focused on improving equitable recruiting, hiring and promotion practices for faculty and staff; prove more welcoming to African Americans and other minorities; and continue to expand anti-racism education and awareness initiatives to prevent the campus relapses we’ve seen in the past. Baylor already has the most diverse student body in Christian higher education; now let’s have the most diverse faculty and administration conceivable.
The truth about Baylor is that it’s an esteemed academy, unapologetically Christian. The truth about Baylor’s history is that it was unapologetically discriminatory. Honesty about our past is the best policy moving forward to a healthier intercultural future. As an institution rooted in the Christian faith, we honor the best in our heritage when confronting hatred with truth.
A. Christian van Gorder is associate professor of world religions and Islamic studies at Baylor University. He co-authored with Rabbi Gordon Fuller, formerly of Congregation Agudath Jacob, “Jews and Christians Together: An Invitation to Mutual Respect,” to be released this August by Cascade.