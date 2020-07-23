Harry Harelik: It’s time for some kindness and respect around here

Americans across this country are finding themselves in almost unparalleled times. We see anger in our streets, fear in our communities, economic downturn and rabid political divisiveness. Emotion in all arenas seems to be based on some level of deep-rooted hatred and lack of respect, well beyond just a difference of opinion. We appear to be a house divided.
Failure of respect for and acceptance of differences in opinion is illustrated by many examples but one will suffice here, one that struck me with shock: the publishing of a political cartoon in the Kansas newspaper, The Anderson County Review, owned by the chairman of the Anderson County Republican Party, Dane Hicks. This cartoon was supposedly crafted in opposition to a mandate by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly requiring Kansans to wear masks to battle the state’s rising COVID-19 count.
The requirement to wear masks is certainly a debatable one. However, the manner in which this particular opposition to the mask order was pursued toppled into the offensive: The cartoon featured a mask over the governor’s face adorned with a Jewish Star of David with a historic photo of women and children being forced onto a German railway wagon with the caption: “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask …and step onto the cattle car.” This was a clear comparison to Nazi Germany’s deadly campaign to exterminate those of Jewish heritage.
As one whose mother’s family was sent to Nazi concentration camps never to return, I found the cartoon disgusting. The only good that might have come from the situation was that Mr. Hicks later apologized and admitted he was wrong to publish it. Yes, admitting being wrong, then apologizing, is a rarity in today’s political world.
Beyond disgust, I found myself questioning this political cartoon on several levels.
First, whether one supports mandatory mask orders or not, the reason for the mask, according to scientists and health professionals, is to protect those around us from community spread of COVID-19. It is a fact that COVID-19 can cause health issues serious enough for hospitalization and in some cases death. Where our co-workers, neighbors and family are in older age brackets or have underlying health conditions, protecting them from COVID-19 should be considered an effort to protect them from serious health declines. I cannot understand how an effort to prevent death can be compared to a notorious Nazi campaign which intentionally brought death to more than 6 million in the European Jewish population.
Second, because we were originally told that wearing a mask may not protect us from the virus but can protect those around us from the virus should we ourselves be infected, wouldn’t wearing a mask thus show respect and kindness for others? And if so, does refusal to wear a mask indicate a lack of respect and kindness? Does refusal to wear a mask indicate we have no concern for the young children or older citizens with whom we live and work? (And, yes, research a week ago now indicates facial coverings offer protection for the wearer as well.)
Thirdly, acknowledging that the Republican Party is one of at least two nationally recognized, longstanding and respected political parties in the United States, why would a Republican Party chairman sacrifice broad respect for his party by publishing such a horrid thing? Have we in this country dropped to such a level that a difference of political opinion demands making public offensive, hate-mongering words and pictures? Across the political spectrum, from every part of the nation and society, vehement, politically charged and disrespectful verbiage spews forth, exacerbating emotions and causing equally passionate and hate-filled verbiage from the opposition. And to what end? Can anyone possibly believe this egregious lack of respect, lack of thought and lack of understanding of differences will lead to any kind of meaningful public discourse and conflict resolution?
And what kind of example does this set for our younger generations? Does this kind of political onslaught set the stage for death, destruction, rioting, lawlessness, bullying and hatred? What do we gain by the bad behaviors, foul speech, reckless acts and vengeful retribution exhibited everywhere? We gain little and lose much.
There is today little “united” about the United States. In 1858, Abraham Lincoln, in accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination as that state’s United States senator, reminded all as the nation teetered on the edge of disunion: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” He tapped the Bible for his warning.
Differences of opinion among us need not be divisive if relayed and debated with respect and kindness. If our leaders, political parties, politicians, writers, publishers, parents, actors, music icons, social media and all who influence society cannot set a better example for our younger generations, we may be doomed to experience even worse just up ahead.
Harry Harelik, a native Wacoan, was a self-employed CPA and foundation executive director till recent retirement. He is a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations.
