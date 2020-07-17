Mark Osler: Independent clemency board could deter abuses such as Roger Stone commutation

In commuting the 40-month sentence of his former campaign adviser Roger Stone on July 10, President Trump crossed a significant line. While his previous grants of pardons (which erase some of the effects of a conviction) and commutations (which leave the conviction in place but release the grantee from all or part of the sentence) were often objectionable, never before had Trump granted clemency to someone who worked for him.
Sen. Mitt Romney got it right, tweeting: “Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.”
In the end, Trump’s use of clemency is a failure of integrity. While the press release announcing the commutation was full of familiar Trump administration complaints about the “Russia Hoax” and “collusion delusion,” it also, at its core, argues that clemency is appropriate when over-aggressive prosecutors have exacted an unfair price. This is a principle many of us believe in. The problem is that Trump utilizes that principle (with a handful of exceptions) on those he knows or knows about through Fox News. That may be constitutional, but it is wrong.
The outrage at the Stone commutation is understandable. But beneath the veneer of corruption is a toxic melange of injustice that the next administration can fix if it chooses to do so. The deeper tragedy isn’t that Stone got clemency; it’s that more than 13,000 clemency petitioners await a ruling, many of whom have been in this backlog for years. I know their anguish because they write to me in brown envelopes from prison that stack up on my desk, hoping my clemency clinic can find out what happened as they now live in fear of (or suffer the effects of) COVID-19. I write back, telling them that things are just... stuck. While the informal process that allows relief for Stone and others seems established, the formal process many entered into, following all the rules, no longer moves at all.
Trump’s quieter error — beyond the braying grant of favor to Stone and others — has been refusing to fix a broken clemency system that has failed him just as it did his predecessors. Even Barack Obama, who longed to have a strong legacy of reclaiming the principled use of clemency, struggled to make it work; even his hand-picked pardon attorney quit in frustration over the process. While Obama eventually pushed through more than 1,700 commutations, the inefficient process he inherited inhibited an initiative that left too much undone and too many over-sentenced people languishing in prison.
That process — in place for the past several administrations — is a model of inefficiency. Petitioners, most of them in prison and working without attorneys, send their pleas to the staff of the pardon attorney, an official working deep within the Department of Justice. The staff member assesses the petition and makes a recommendation to the pardon attorney. And then... it goes to the president? Nope. Actually, it then goes to a staffer for the deputy attorney general, who passes it to the deputy attorney general, who sends it to a staffer at the White House Counsel’s Office, who reviews it for the White House counsel, who, finally, maybe, passes it to the president. That’s seven levels of review, consecutive to one another, mainly within the hopelessly conflicted Department of Justice. No state does it this way. Why would they?
Right now, the 13,000-plus petitions of people who aren’t Trump cronies or Fox News darlings are stuck in that bizarre system.
And that brings us back to politics.
Hearing about the Stone commutation, Rep. Adam Schiff said: “Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a terrible blow to justice and the rule of law. Through this act, Trump is saying: ‘If you lie for me, if you cover up for me, if you obstruct for me, I will protect you.’ Another tragic day for American democracy.” Schiff is right. But politicians need to move beyond condemnation and push toward a better system that will not only avoid bad grants but allow for more good ones.
The report of the Sanders-Biden Unity Task Force contained an excellent recommendation: “To avoid possible institutional bias and ensure people have a fair and independent evaluation, establish an independent clemency board, composed and staffed by people with diverse backgrounds.” Such a board could both clean out the stultifying influence of the Department of Justice and push back against clemency grants to administration friends and family (though the president would retain the ultimate ability under the Constitution to decide who receives clemency).
In the moment, we need to take clemency seriously during this election cycle. Do you remember anyone, in a debate or elsewhere, asking candidate Trump how he would use the constitutional pardon power? Neither do I. We need to make sure this mistake is not replicated, and that during this campaign President Trump is called to account for what he has done with clemency, even as he predictably promotes his one-off grants to the deserving Alice Marie Johnson and a few others.
We can’t let Joe Biden off the hook, either. He needs to commit to creating a new clemency board as recommended by the Unity Task Force within the first 100 days. To reclaim the pardon power as a principled tool of the presidency, it will take more than just avoiding disasters such as the Stone commutation: It will take a fundamental reshaping of the clemency process to return it to its place as a functioning mechanism for mercy as the Framers of the Constitution intended.
Former federal prosecutor Mark Osler, formerly law professor at Baylor Law School, is professor of law at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.