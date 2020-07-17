Robert Baird: The time for silence on race is over

For the last few weeks I have wanted to write a piece focusing on the current expression of the Black Lives Matter movement growing out of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. But the words have not come. I have felt overwhelmed by our repeated failure as individuals and as a nation to deal with the history and continued manifestations of racism. Nothing I began to write came close to being adequate. Then I read the Facebook post of Kwamena Blankson. I was immediately reminded of the claim of several ethicists that if you want to get the moral attention of someone, tell a story. For stories are more likely to make us aware, to help us understand, to enable us to feel the plight of the other.
Kwamena Blankson: There is a Waco connection. Kwamena is the brother-in-law of Amy Achor Blankson, a 1998 graduate of Midway High School, a Harvard graduate and daughter of Sharon and Joe Achor. Sharon taught at both University and Midway high schools before concluding her professional career in advisement at Baylor University. Joe retired from Baylor in 2016 after 38 years as a professor of psychology.
Kwamena Blankson graduated from Harvard with a major in psychology and from the University of Alabama Law School with a focus on public interest law. He, his wife and two daughters, ages 13 and 10, have lived for many years in Connecticut where he practices as a legal consultant (along with being Mr. Mom) and she serves as Chief Nursing Officer coordinating services at a statewide health center.
With his permission, here is Kwamena’s story.
I have dreaded this moment. The one where I finally yield to the pressure — not from outside myself, but from within. The pressure to finally speak up.
It is almost 4 a.m. Before midnight my 13-year-old crawled into bed beside me. She was crying, so I assumed she had been disturbed by a bad dream. But when I asked her what was wrong, she said, “I just need to know you’re safe.”
Despite the grief I felt over my brown daughter’s fears for her black father, I did what all fathers are supposed to do. I reassured her with heartfelt sentiments about love, God and justice. Once her smile returned a few minutes later, I sent her back to bed.
I have not been able to fall back asleep. I can still hear her breaking voice. And my hollow words.
The things I told her were true . . . but I know I did not tell her the whole truth. I have always been silent about the whole truth, at least as far as it pertains to me. One day I will be ashamed to tell her just how silent I have been.
In New York City, I was silent in kindergarten when we first arrived in the United States from Ghana. Kids at school made fun of my broken English, so I was ashamed of both my English and my native language. I eventually mastered one and buried the other.
In Minneapolis, I was silent in elementary school when older kids would repeatedly ask me what it was like to have lived in “the jungle.” They would not ask me what life in Ghana had been like — they just needed me to affirm their preconceived notions about Africa. I would laugh, thinking they were joking. They were not.
In Birmingham, I was silent on the first day of middle school when a group of boys approached me, the only black boy in their class, and asked how I felt about the word “nigger.” I was nervous, so I just laughed and shrugged off their question.
I was also silent during the first week of summer break when the boys at the all-black summer camp called me Kunta Kinte because I was not “black like them.” I just laughed. After all, the joke was on them, since I had passed the entrance exam for a private school on the other side of town. I just had to survive the summer.
I was silent when I realized I was the only black male at my new school. When some boys called me “nigger” during P.E. in junior high, I finally broke my silence, but only to my parents. My mother dutifully reported the incident to a school administrator, and the bullying only got worse. Just without the n-word.
I was silent about these things all through high school, believing my actions would speak louder than any words I could muster in my defense. After all, if my academic performance proved I belonged there, I would eventually be accepted as “one of them” — an equal.
Occasionally, I would be reminded that sometimes grades and even good behavior were irrelevant. Like the summer day when I drove to the wealthiest suburb to pick up a white friend who had just returned from an out-of-state boarding school. We drove through those better neighborhoods, reminiscing about the fun we used to have together when he had attended my high school. We eventually noticed that a police car was tailing us, matching every turn I took. The officer only stopped following us once we crossed the invisible line separating that suburb from the rest of the city. I was disturbed, but my friend laughed. He said that was the first time the police had ever followed him anywhere. So I laughed too.
Toward the end of senior year, the day came when each member of our class would announce what college acceptance letters they had received. In my mind, this was the day of vindication, the day there would be no question whether and/or where I belonged.
I can still remember sitting with my friends at the back of our senior English class. Each student rattled off the names of their colleges with pride. My turn came, I spoke and for a moment I was whole, at least by the world’s standards. The silence was broken when someone on the other side of the classroom asked the headmaster (our English teacher) whether I had been accepted to those three Ivy League schools because I was black.
After that day, I held on to hope for just a little longer. But eventually, I realized I could not walk around campus with my SAT and ACT scores printed on the front and back of my shirt. Prizes and honors were irrelevant when the only thing that seemed to matter in the long run was the color of my skin. And that crucial identifier did not require me to say anything. But once I was seen and heard, there was no arguing with two facts: I was neither white . . . nor black enough.
Although I hid it fairly well, I was a mess in college and law school, but those years were a crucial part of making me who I am today. I eventually took my eyes off of myself long enough to notice a world full of people who carry burdens much greater than any I have ever carried. I am pleased to say my first 30 years made me who I was meant to be instead of who I wanted to be.
And that is what I hope my daughters get out of these and other stories I am going to start telling them tomorrow. Because I don’t want them to be afraid of the world and what it might do to me or to them.
Yes, I will be ashamed to tell them how silent I have been, how cowardly I was when faced with painful realities. I who challenge them to be the kind of children who “dare to be the difference” — I myself failed to be “anti-racist” and “anti-exclusion” on so many occasions when I could have and should have taken a stand, not just for myself but for anyone living in the margins, unheard and maybe even unseen.
But the shame of sharing those memories and showing the scars left by cowardice — all of that will be worth it if my children learn the following life lessons much sooner than I did:
Sometimes courage means daring to believe you are lovable . . . and loved by the people who know the real you.
Sometimes courage means believing your voice matters. Even if no one seems to be listening.
Sometimes courage means believing your life matters. Even when the world seems to disagree.
I do believe the future of this country is open and filled with possibilities that can make all of our lives better. And I dare to hope that Kwamena’s daughters will come to experience a society in which they are affirmed, their voices are heard and they never have to wonder if the world believes that their lives matter. Surely that is a hope we can all share.
Robert Baird is emeritus professor of philosophy, Baylor University.