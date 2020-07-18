Dr. Randy Hartman: Emergency physicians stand ready to help

Last week, we learned 6,629 Central Texas residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 140 patients with lab-confirmed cases were hospitalized while at least 49 have died. The numbers are troubling at best. As we continue to see a surge of cases here, it seems the virus is affecting every decision we make.
But there is a bit of an untold story here, one that we, emergency health-care providers, have been watching unfold over the past several weeks. And it’s a situation that everyone must be aware of.
While I’m proud to report our community has worked together to wear face coverings, physical distance and stay home, people have also inadvertently stopped getting critical emergency health care. In fact, a recent national survey found nearly half of Americans have delayed medical care because of COVID-19 and 11 percent of those who delayed care saw worsened health conditions as a result. People are literally dying at home simply because they are afraid to go to an emergency room.
Following its COVID-19 outbreak, New York City reported an 800 percent increase in at-home deaths due to fear of contracting the virus in hospitals. Right here in Waco, we are concerned and seeing the same worrisome trend.
Let me be clear: In many cases, these consequences were entirely avoidable with proper, timely medical care. For example, a treatable heart attack can lead to lifelong heart disease if not treated immediately, or worse, death. If you are experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, tingling or blurred vision — do not pause or hesitate, seek immediate care. The thought of loss of life is troubling enough — imagine knowing that loss could have been prevented with a short drive to the emergency room.
The most common — and life-threatening — delays in care involve patients with heart disease, stroke and sepsis. Any delay in seeking care for these conditions places the patient’s life at risk and can have massive ramifications for future health. Stroke victims in particular have shown a dangerous trend of delaying care during the pandemic. New research shows patients are arriving at hospitals and treatment centers an average of 160 minutes later during COVID-19. When every second counts, this can be a matter of life and death.
COVID-19 may have changed daily lives in many ways, but emergency rooms have stood — and remain — a constant pillar that communities can rely on. With patient safety always the top priority, emergency care providers are going above and beyond in new health protocols. Just some of the steps being taken include: rigorous sanitation protocols; stringent screening processes; mobile units for patient care and procedures; and separate areas for those suspected of having COVID-19. Nothing is more important than protecting a patient’s life. Emergency medicine clinicians will continue to go the extra mile, to take every precaution possible to ensure a safe, reliable space for every patient who needs it.
A health emergency is just that: an emergency. It requires urgent, specialized care, and there should be no question, hesitation or delay in getting that care. As much as we work together to battle the pandemic, we must also work together to ensure proper health care is not neglected. You must trust that your emergency physicians are here to help — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Your lives depend on it.
Dr. Randy Hartman is an emergency physician in the Waco area and a member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians.