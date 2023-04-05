One night last week, on the way home from my son’s first-grade play at South Bosque Elementary School, KWBU-FM was reporting breaking news on Donald Trump’s indictment for paying hush money to adult film star Stephanie Clifford. With the radio on and my children in the car, I braced myself for my curious and attentive son to ask, “Dad, what’s a ‘porn star’?”

I would not be the first parent to face a tough question from his or her children. Readers may recall challenging conversations about LBJ and Vietnam, Nixon and Watergate, and Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. But my son’s question would have also been unique, unprecedented and well-suited for our present political moment.

While the indictment details were still sealed at that uniquely parental moment, the case against former President Trump is well known. According to Clifford, whose professional name is Stormy Daniels, after meeting Donald Trump at a golf tournament in Las Vegas in July 2006, she slept with him in his hotel room after he promised her a role on his hit TV show “The Apprentice.” Trump’s wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Barron, in March.

Fast forward to October 2016: Nearly three months after Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination and a day after the sexually explosive “Access Hollywood” tape was released, Clifford’s agent began negotiating with the National Enquirer to sell her story. At that point, according to Trump’s longtime fixer Michael Cohen, Trump arranged a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement and the Clifford story was suppressed. Although Trump denies this, a quick online search will reveal pictures of Clifford with Trump, along with the $130,000 check featuring Trump’s distinctive signature at the bottom. Trump’s well-established sexual history, including an affair with Karen McDougal, Playboy’s 1998 Playmate of the Year, which was also suppressed, adds plausibility to the case against Trump.

Trump’s behavior is tawdry, to be sure, but also quite well known. Nonetheless, 63 million Americans voted for Trump in 2016, 74 million in 2020, and today he leads in most Republican presidential nomination polls. He kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign with a March 25 rally at Waco Regional Airport.

Trump’s appeal

I teach political rhetoric at Baylor University, and I have been exploring the rhetoric of Donald Trump since 2015. I have noticed that despite the porn stars and playmates many people remain attracted to Trump because he is an unconventional voice, willing to buck the system, eschew political correctness, and tell it like it is. His supporters appreciate that Trump says what they are thinking — and maybe, at times, even does what they wish they could do.

Trump’s relationship with Clifford raises some uncomfortable questions, of course, if you follow this sentiment to its logical conclusion. But his ability to identify with ordinary Americans is complicated by a competing set of expectations for the American president: We want to identify with our nation’s leader, but we also want our president to serve an aspirational role, embodying the best of who we are as a nation.

Normally, aspiring presidential candidates try to reconcile the competing expectations of the American presidency by balancing their elite expertise, experience and education with the symbols of daily life in America, possibly by inviting a camera crew to a duck hunt in Ohio, wearing a Carhartt jacket at a factory in Pennsylvania or referencing their grandfather’s farm when in Iowa.

In contrast, Trump is a Manhattan billionaire who marries models; he flies his 757 ket to campaign events such as Waco’s and often parks it behind his podium; he reportedly has a tanning salon in his bedroom; and on Tuesday he was arraigned on 34 felony counts alleging falsification of business records involving hush money payments to two women and a doorman to make a potential sex scandal go away in the closing weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

How will Trump’s indictment impact the 2024 presidential race? More urgently, how will his indictment impact the viability of our political and legal institutions? If history is a guide, Trump’s approval ratings will soon soar, as they did when he was impeached. Early reactions from his supporters — and even his potential Republican political rivals — suggest this trend will continue. Gov. Ron DeSantis can read an opinion poll.

Threat assessment

Trump maintains the unique capacity to reconcile the tensions of what scholars call the “rhetorical presidency” by drawing his supporters into a besieged but tight-knit community. The Trump rally in Waco highlighted the durability of that community. “It’s the craziest thing,” Trump told the crowd at one point. “I got bad publicity and my poll numbers have gone through the roof. Would you explain this to me?”

Trump is not wrong. When he is ridiculed on “Saturday Night Live,” his supporters feel ridiculed. When Trump is impeached in Congress, his supporters are impeached. And when Trump is indicted in New York, his supporters are indicted.

Beyond the ridicule of Alec Baldwin, the charges of Alvin Bragg and the impeachment articles of Adam Schiff, perceptions of threat among Trump supporters targeting their icon can be traced back to a changing world where the traditional rule of the supreme white male can no longer lay claim to unquestioned authority. Trump’s diehard supporters will continue to rally around their leader.

Trump’s potential Republican rivals face a more complicated path forward. On one hand, his electoral success offers a model for DeSantis, Nikki Haley and (maybe) Mike Pence: Your world is under attack and I am the only one who can save you. But with Trump on trial or in jail this is a hard message to circulate without blotting out your own media coverage and drawing attention to him. As Marco Rubio learned in 2016, playing by Trump’s political rules on Trump’s political terrain leaves Trump’s challengers at a distinct disadvantage. To mix metaphors, when you wrestle with a pig in slop, you both get dirty, and the pig likes it.

And yet, Trump’s indictment does represent a threat to his viability as a candidate — but only if he loses. Trump’s brand is built on winning. Trump obsesses over reports of his net worth, his TV ratings and his approval polls because he lives in a world where the dominant exercise their dominance and the losers stay out of the way. Biden’s victory over Trump in 2020 threatened this philosophy, but this explains why Trump has not yet conceded that he lost the election. From the viewpoint of Bragg, a guilty verdict and jail time would fracture Trump’s Teflon image and maybe bring him down to our level — where no one is above the law.

Finally, for those who remain concerned about Trump’s threat to American democracy, his indictment reminds us — once again — that formal mechanisms of censure, impeachment and arrest are unlikely to temper his supporters’ feelings of aggrievement. The last eight years have taught us the perception of threat can resonate whether that perception comes from a golden escalator in New York, a country club in Florida or the White House. Adding a federal penitentiary to the list of locations is unlikely to mediate Trump supporters’ perceptions of threat.

Instead, for those who remain concerned about the lingering resonance of Trump, we ought to use his indictment — and his continuing bedrock of support — to consider the root causes of these perceptions, including the material conditions that have left so many distrustful, cynical and broken, with no one to articulate their grievances other than a lascivious indicted criminal.