EDITORIAL: 9/11 attacks demand better of us as a nation

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on U.S. centers of commerce and military might that left nearly 3,000 dead means reevaluating many goals, many missions. Among them: our declared war on terrorism, a commitment President George W. Bush correctly warned would be long in the undertaking — and that he soon undermined by taking his eyes off the terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks and invading Iraq, upsetting the balance of Mideast power in ways that imperil us today.

Gauging goals means gauging other presidential administrations, including the Trump administration that negotiated de facto U.S. surrender terms with the Taliban. And it means gauging the Biden administration’s precipitous withdrawal, even though chaos was always guaranteed in such an evacuation. Let no one claim the sacrifices of the 13 U.S. service members killed on Aug. 26 were in vain amid a remarkable airlift of some 120,000 people out of harm’s way, including U.S. citizens and Afghan refugees.

To a degree, the war on terrorism was a qualified success. It drove the Taliban into the hills, prevented further major terrorist attacks on our soil from abroad, and pursued and killed terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden and his lieutenants. Yet it never exterminated the Taliban and always allowed for their return the moment we quit Afghanistan. If the outcome of the war on terrorism now seems murky, many of us must accept some of the blame. Except for those who saw loved ones serve in Afghanistan, Iraq and other volatile parts of the Mideast, few back home sacrificed. At one point, President Bush told us to shop. Never were we asked to pay a “patriot’s tax” to help fund a two-front war with an all-volunteer army. Instead, we kept cutting taxes, incurring billions in debt to heap on our progeny.