EDITORIAL: Abbott bites dogs, owners should bite back

Grapeland Police Lt. Carly Foster from rural East Texas told lawmakers a dog owner “may claim that a piece of plywood leaning against a barn is adequate shelter, even though it’s clearly not and will not protect him from the extreme elements in Texas.” During the freeze that killed many Texans who lost power (thanks to an independently run power grid Abbott now claims is fixed), Foster fielded “198 calls about dogs chained, and we usually get only about 25 to 50. During the February freeze we had two dogs that froze to death subsequently because we could not [immediately] enforce the law.” Foster also delivered to state legislators a bag of chains she had removed from tethered dogs.

One can tell a great deal about a man by how he treats his dog who, after all, seldom has much say in the matter and relies on the judgment, care and affection of his master in all things. Abbott has revealed what kind of a man he is. He has vetoed a bill that demands Texans with outdoor dogs at least provide "an area that allows the dog to avoid standing water and any other substance that could cause harm to the health of a dog that is subjected to prolonged exposure to the substance, including feces or urine; shade from direct sunlight; and potable water.” Next year will offer many choices in election bouts, but Abbott’s abject cruelty should settle the matter for all of us who love dogs.