EDITORIAL: All local governments should adopt no-new-revenue rates

It’s going to be difficult to justify anything other than the no-new-revenue rate when local entities set their 2022 tax rates. Valuations for existing residential property rose 30% year over year, and the McLennan County Appraisal District expects more than 18,000 property owners to protest their valuations this month and into June. Cities, schools, the county and MCC will set their tax rates this summer to finalize budgets for the new year, which begins Oct. 1 for most taxing authorities.

The no-new-revenue rate, formerly called the effective tax rate, is calculated by the appraisal district and represents the rate each taxing authority must set to hold property tax receipts at current levels. Of course, few ever utilize the no-new-revenue rate. They may keep the rate the same, or even lower it a few cents, but rarely do taxing authorities lower it enough to offset increased valuations.

We recently published a guest column by Corsicana City Councilman Chris Woolsey, who admitted that many local government officials learn from the Texas Municipal League how to disguise tax increases by passing the blame back and forth between appraisal districts and local taxing authorities in their orientation training after taking office. That’s quite a confession from a sitting councilman.

Anyone looking for help can show up at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., at 6 p.m. Thursday for a free workshop on how to protest property tax valuations. We encourage property owners to question their valuations, especially in a hot housing market where sale prices seem unmoored from historical trends. The appraisal district reported that approximately 3,000 of the 62,000 owner-occupied homes in McLennan County actually sold over the past year, and those sales are the primary driver in setting fair market value for everyone else.

New construction — houses not yet on the tax rolls — has no bearing on current valuations or the no-new-revenue rate. School district bond issues are also tracked separately as voter-approved measures.

Rising property tax rates are the single biggest issue facing Texas homeowners. Appraisal districts often unfairly face the ire of taxpayer outrage. State law mandates they set valuations within 95% of fair market value. For the appraisal district to do anything different, it will take legislative relief on a much grander scale than increased homestead exemptions. Real relief requires a change in state law.

The only existing offset to increased values — barring a market cool-down due to rising mortgage rates or a shallow recession, both of which are taking shape — is the rate set by local governments. Holding rates at current levels represents a 30% tax increase (homestead and other exemptions notwithstanding).

In fact, any rate above the no-new-revenue rate is a tax increase.

Perhaps this is the right time for all school districts, the county, cities and towns to uniformly adopt the no-new-revenue rate. Let new growth provide new revenue, and spare homeowners the sting of paying more in property taxes during a time of inflation.

Such a year would undoubtedly be a challenge for local governments and school districts, but it is the only way to keep property taxes from going up.