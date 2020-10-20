EDITORIAL: Amazon presence adds to vibrant Waco economy

Given the challenges imperiling or closing down some of our cherished small businesses in Waco in pandemic times, local leaders’ excitement over plans by Amazon to build a 700,218-square-foot distribution center and warehouse in Waco’s industrial park might seem ill-timed or misplaced. Anything but, we say. While our city and county leaders have demonstrated extraordinary support for small businesses, especially during viral spread, many also understand the key to a successful economy — pandemic times or not — involves a fully diversified economy. In that context, the Seattle-based online retailing giant will neatly complement our economic mix with up to a thousand workers. The company offers a starting wage of $15 an hour plus benefits, which helps address legitimate grievances about economic inequality, a pressing issue ignored as the economy itself strengthened in recent years.
Speculation has been rife since the Trib first reported in July that BL Companies, closely associated with Amazon and other large corporations, secured a building permit to begin work at 200 Exchange Parkway. Workers were putting up the metal framework for a structure Monday after weeks of site preparation and infrastructure work. Intended use of the building remained a constant question, but Amazon’s name surfaced as the project whipped up discussion in real estate circles. “We are elated,” County Judge Scott Felton said in confirming details Monday. “I think if people are hunting good jobs, this would be a good company to go to. I think this shows all our efforts in workforce training are paying off.” Amazon spokesman Daniel Martin acknowledged in an email that the company has plans for Waco that fit the tech giant’s growing network needs, including leveraging a “talented local workforce.” That’s us.
Yes, Amazon has been portrayed as a merciless goliath in small-business circles because of an aggressive online business strategy that highlights promptness and variety of offerings in satisfying customers. E-commerce expert Jason Boyce in his new book “The Amazon Jungle” is the latest to raise concerns about the “irreparable damage that Amazon has caused small sellers and businesses, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.” Yet the Amazon business model is an undeniably dynamic one that excelled amid the anxiety many Americans experienced over resuming bustling commerce with a viral calamity on the loose that has now claimed more than 220,000 American lives. Whatever else, Amazon served as a dependable lifeline for many as local, state and federal leaders across the United States collapsed into wildly mixed messaging. The business model worked, even as the politicians often failed in this crisis.
As far as Amazon’s influence on everyday commerce: Welcome to the American marketplace. Yes, Congress must ensure certain guardrails in terms of monopolization with such giants, yet resist the urge to politicize Amazon’s success and itself legislatively pick winners and losers in our capitalist system. For Waco, the latest news only makes our community more durable, offering jobs in hard times based on a model that, yes, inspires envy — and should inspire better of all in customer service and innovation.
