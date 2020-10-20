EDITORIAL: Amazon presence adds to vibrant Waco economy

Yes, Amazon has been portrayed as a merciless goliath in small-business circles because of an aggressive online business strategy that highlights promptness and variety of offerings in satisfying customers. E-commerce expert Jason Boyce in his new book “The Amazon Jungle” is the latest to raise concerns about the “irreparable damage that Amazon has caused small sellers and businesses, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.” Yet the Amazon business model is an undeniably dynamic one that excelled amid the anxiety many Americans experienced over resuming bustling commerce with a viral calamity on the loose that has now claimed more than 220,000 American lives. Whatever else, Amazon served as a dependable lifeline for many as local, state and federal leaders across the United States collapsed into wildly mixed messaging. The business model worked, even as the politicians often failed in this crisis.