Thursday’s retirement announcement by state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, 78, of Waco conjures up an unusually benign presence for a latter-day Republican. He has always seemed happier discussing Texas weather and sending birthday greetings to constituents than, say, dwelling on the rural-versus-urban battle over school vouchers, the embattled legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election or the ongoing impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom Anderson by his vote this spring would have spared from public accountability for long-percolating allegations of corruption and bribery.

And, yes, that’s an affectionate way to look at Anderson — a genial, considerate fellow in an oversized cowboy hat, radiating easy charm, who, despite his tenure of 20 years by the time his current term wraps in 2025, failed to gather much leverage or influence as a lawmaker representing burgeoning McLennan County. There have been worthy strides — working to increase broadband access for rural communities, for instance, and bolstering school bus safety — but way too little pivotal leadership on the major and defining issues of our day.

Regardless of the good feelings he naturally generated, seasoned political observers in Austin — to the degree they acknowledged him at all — wrote Anderson off as an innocuous sort offering few insights and fewer accomplishments, either for his district or the state. After Anderson’s first legislative session in 2005, Texas Monthly surveying the best and worst legislators classified him as “new furniture” — lawmakers “no more consequential than their desks, chairs, inkwells and spittoons — the equivalent of backbenchers in Parliament.”

So it continued into Rep. Anderson’s final contentious legislative cycle, dominated by fights over issues ranging from school vouchers — notoriously unpopular with rural folks but an obsession for Gov. Abbott and wealthy lobbyists — to a horribly ill-defined bill signed into law straitjacketing what cities and towns can do, a bill the city of Waco correctly contested in court — and a bill Anderson astonishingly supported. In its survey of the 2023 session, Texas Monthly was again merciless in gauging Anderson: “A man of few ambitions, this retired veterinarian has accomplished all of them.”

For all the goodwill and support he showed agricultural interests, for all the times Waco reelected him, for all the seniority and chits he should have accrued in nearly 20 years, Anderson was powerless this spring when a less experienced legislator filed a bill that would have unraveled regulations governing dairy cattle operations along the North Bosque and thus imperiled Lake Waco downstream with cattle waste. In the end, Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell had to save the day for a precious water supply that, given our city’s growth, is increasingly pivotal and stretched thin.

Not all legislators can be leaders, consensus-builders or problem-solvers. Some must settle for being footnote characters in the annals of history. The trick is for shrewd, informed constituents to learn the difference and demand public servants who have the heft, resourcefulness and ingenuity to help their communities when and where it counts. That said, Anderson too served a purpose in today’s dog-eat-dog politics: He reminds all of the need to treat one another in a civil if not warmly affectionate way, dismissing those who would have us see our fellow citizens as eternal enemies.