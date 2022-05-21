EDITORIAL: Annoying orange cones represent a vibrancy most cities would love to have

Road construction is everywhere in Waco, it seems. Waco Drive, Washington Avenue, Fifth Street, Elm Avenue and Highway 6 are awash in the familiar tint of orange construction cones. One might say the construction cone is Waco’s new mascot.

More is on the way, too.

However, the end is near for the biggest construction project of them all: the $341 million rebuild of Interstate 35 through most of Waco. The project is about eight months from completion, but in June the Texas Department of Transportation and Webber Construction will move northbound traffic onto the new main lanes from 17th Street where the project begins to Forrest Street, just north of McLane Stadium. All of the lanes won’t be open just yet on either side of the interstate, but it will be a tangible reminder of just how close the project is to being finished.

There remains a good bit of work to be done north of Forrest Street into Bellmead, but it’s a good bet the project — for drivers, anyway — will be substantially finished by the end of this year.

It’s a good thing, too. Large major projects are lined up behind it for the next several years.

Earlier this year, the mall-to-mall project between Waco Drive and Bagby Avenue got going. The $55 million, 3.5-mile investment is adding continuous frontage roads on both sides of Highway 6. It is expected to wrap up in early 2024.

In 2026, work is expected to begin on Franklin Avenue from Highway 84 to Cheddar’s Drive. The $36 million project is the first of many between Valley Mills Drive and Hewitt Drive. Construction there will last for years, but on the bright side, commuters won’t have to wait up to 10 minutes to clear the light on Franklin Avenue at New Road, thanks to a new overpass at the congested intersection.

Down the road, turnaround lanes at Highway 6 and flyover lanes from Highway 6 to 84 will be added.

In 2027, commuters will again battle construction on I-35 in Waco, although on a much smaller scale, as work begins to rebuild the final leg of the interstate in TxDOT’s Waco district. That final project will pick up where current construction ends and extend to South Loop 340. The Valley Mills and New Road intersections will get much-needed attention as those bridges are nearing the end of their designed lifespan.

Waiting in the wings are plans replace the Twin Bridges across Lake Waco on Highway 6, and expanding the final two-lane segment of Loop 340 to four lanes heading into Bellmead.

The city of Waco has been aggressively rebuilding its own streets and sidewalks as of late. Crews recently wrapped up Webster Avenue from 11th to Sixth streets, in front of Waco’s nationally known Magnolia Market. Sidewalk construction is progressing along sections of Waco Drive as well as Fifth Street.

The oft-delayed conversion of Washington Avenue into two-way traffic downtown might yet become a reality, providing a paint striping company can be found.

University Parks is its own construction zone right now. Utility work between I-35 and the convention center is part of a series of major developments that will eventually include a new basketball arena for Baylor’s championship programs. It’s going to be mess for a while.

With every project completed, it seems two more take its place. Construction projects, while an annoyance to local drivers, represent a vibrancy many cities would love have. Waco is swimming in orange cones.

We wouldn’t have it any other way.