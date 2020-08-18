EDITORIAL: Bad luck, lack of political muscle snuffed exciting Hillcrest future

In the days and weeks to come, longtime Wacoans strolling or motoring past the old, mostly empty Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center will remember personal ties within the hospital, possibly through a long-ago health-care job or as a patient or a visitor reassuring an ailing friend or family member — maybe all of the above. And they’ll lament that the right mix of political capital and luck failed to mesh in pursuing another vibrant use for the 600,000-square-foot, nine-floor, 14-acre campus, particularly given that Baylor Scott & White officials had dutifully maintained it at some expense.
This newspaper in summer 2017 cheered to the heavens a brilliant proposal by Baylor Scott & White and community leaders thinking way outside the box: Turn the Hillcrest campus into a state-run, 339-bed mental-health hospital for patients whose treatments are nearly complete, to the point they’re almost ready for release back into society. A thousand jobs would be created. Taxing police interactions with mental-health patients would be reduced to the benefit of all. To us, this seemed a slam dunk, given that Texas politicians forever claim we face a statewide crisis in access to mental-health treatment. Usually this cry goes up in lieu of closing gun loopholes. So be it.
And yet, as Trib staff writer Tommy Witherspoon noted in a Page One story last week, the timing of the proposal worked against it. The week community leaders laid out the plan for the Trib editorial board in 2017, state officials a few hours southeast of Waco were gauging extensive coastal flooding damage left by Hurricane Harvey. A lot of state money that might have gone toward successfully transforming Hillcrest into a first-rate mental-health facility instead went to address massive devastation. Plus, as Waco businessman Bill Clifton accurately noted last week, we faced another serious handicap: “The real problem, in my view, is we don’t have enough political stroke in Austin to get much done and we were outmaneuvered by people from metropolitan areas who have a lot of stroke.”
The result: Instead of investing state money into transforming Hillcrest and addressing an urgent statewide need — and via a campus ideally situated in a quiet neighborhood in Central Texas — savvy state legislators from Dallas and Houston triumphed in ways ours either could not or would not. And so new mental-health facilities were penciled in for those cities instead of Waco and Central Texas.
Any remaining hopes were very likely snuffed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous impact on the state economy, leaving the Texas Legislature billions short in revenue for the coming biennium. So much for innovative ideas. So much for thinking outside the box. As we watch the old hospital campus demolished section by section in its neighborhood in North Waco, we as a community are left to not only lament the awful hand fate dealt us but question why our community lacks political muscle at the governor’s mansion and state Capitol. For those who shake their heads and sigh, “What a waste,” and imagine what could have been, this is the question demanding an honest answer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!