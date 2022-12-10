EDITORIAL: Brittney Griner's release offers timely seasonal reminder

In a season marking long-ago signs and interpretations of joy, wonder and foreboding as chronicled in the Gospel of Matthew, one is challenged to ponder not only Thursday’s release of former Baylor University basketball standout Brittney Griner from Russian captivity — and just two weeks before Christmas — but the resentment of so many people who imagine themselves Christians and patriots. Whatever else one thinks of Griner, no American who believes in liberty should begrudge her unexpected release, even if White House negotiators were unable to also gain the release of former Marine and accused “spy” Paul Whelan.

Yet when Baylor Athletics celebrated Griner’s release with calls for prayer and praise of God, some Baylor fans and alumni surrendered to sentiments one would never find in Jesus’ teachings. Some unfairly blamed the Biden administration for failing to secure Whelan’s freedom. Some fumed it was a poor prisoner swap given the notoriety of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Some insisted that Griner, 32 and gay, deserved to rot in a Russian penal colony for not only stupidly (if accidentally) bringing vape cartridges containing hash oil through a Moscow airport but also entirely legal and peaceful acts of protest in America against the scourge of police brutality leveled against other African Americans.

“Sorry not sorry, she should still be there and the Marine should be coming home,” one critic charged. “Giving up an extremely dangerous International Arms Dealer for a woke, country-hating WNBA player who knew the laws and broke them anyway is disgraceful.” Another turned fire on Baylor and its resolutely Christian tenets: “I don’t think I would brag about having a drug smuggler as a former student.” And from another: “Can’t tell you how long I’ve been a Baylor fan. Please don’t take this wrong but I don’t understand why Baylor University has to post, recognize or even show open support for a criminal. Sadly I will look other places to spend my support and money. Welcome home Griner, so long Baylor.... USAF 1985-1998.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. First, anyone packing less than a gram of hash oil hardly constitutes some hardened drug smuggler. Second, Whelan hasn’t been a Marine since 2008 when he was drummed out of the military for several offenses including larceny. And while former President Trump now questions why Whelan wasn’t part of the deal, he failed for two long years as president to employ his pull with Russian President Putin to secure Whelan’s release. And Griner’s refusal to honor the national anthem hardly constitutes betrayal of country alongside the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

More of us should revel in the spirit of the Beatitudes also chronicled in Matthew, deeply appreciating the preciousness of one another, even as many of us fall short. It’s instructive how Israeli negotiators have sometimes released large swaths of prisoners to gain freedom for a few Israeli hostages, possibly because they recognize better than we do the merit of each individual. We cheer Griner’s release, even as we press for the freedom of Paul Whelan and other Americans yet imprisoned abroad.