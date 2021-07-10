EDITORIAL: ‘Cancel culture’ clobbers Alamo historians

In an interview with Trib staff writer Carl Hoover, “Forget the Alamo” co-author, former Wall Street Journal reporter and Texas-reared Bryan Burrough said he expected pushback from Texas traditionalists and arch-conservatives, though he probably didn’t foresee it from weak-kneed Bullock museum personnel. “I’ve worked all over the world for 35-plus years,” Burrough told Hoover, “and I had to return to Texas to get my first government censorship and actual death threats.”

Patrick takes credit for the cancellation, insisting the Bullock is no place for “fact-free rewriting of TX history.” Our take? We would have welcomed honest debate over historical sources and interpretation. Alas, Patrick and right-wing allies fear such debates. They reveal themselves as ready employers of cancel culture. And they have done lasting damage to the Bullock’s credibility. One patron insisted it should be “governed by historians and facts, not politicians trying to score political points.” The Alamo book’s co-author, Chris Tomlinson, has branded the museum “a propaganda outlet.”

Too many of us prostitute history to reaffirm our status, race and privilege in society. But one point of history is to contemplate the failings of those who have gone before us, and to resolve to do better in our time before we give way to other generations who will judge us. By that standard, the Bullock cancellation serves no one but politicians and insecure Anglos. Yet opportunities cry out amid our era of cancel culture. Baylor University? McLennan Community College? Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum?