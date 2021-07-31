EDITORIAL: College athletics a tsunami of change for BU, Big 12

“Conference affiliation has the power to greatly enhance our institution’s academic and athletic national standing and visibility while also expanding academic and research opportunities available to faculty, students and our communities,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “For our state, it is critical to our economy and Texas’ overall reputation to maintain five ‘Power Five’ institutions, reinforcing the Lone Star State’s athletic preeminence.”

We share such hopes. Yet we should consider all developments, some not yet clear. Loyalties to a “Power Five” conference setup can certainly serve as a strong starting point in any future conference realignment discussions and strategies but it shouldn’t prove a limiting principle for a dynamic university steadily setting its own course in research and distinguishing itself in athletics, often enough eclipsing bigger, better-funded athletic programs such as those at the University of Texas.

Other questions loom amid rampant speculation: With OU and UT gone, does the Big 12 implode? Does Baylor get left out in the cold while others join the Big Ten or Pac-12? If so, what does this mean for Baylor other than $20-$30 million a year less than they now get in TV money? And, finally, do the Dave Bliss and Art Briles scandals tarnishing Baylor’s athletic reputation the past two decades outweigh the four national titles in basketball and the two Big 12 titles in football the university has won since the Big 12 formed in the 1990s? We’re all about to find out.