EDITORIAL: College athletics a tsunami of change for BU, Big 12

For those who have reveled in college football for generations, hard truths must now be acknowledged about the passion and the glory, including the fact college sports is dominated by money and prestige as much as collegial competition and athletic prowess. This surely characterizes the legacy of the Big 12 over the past tumultuous decade, including disheartening fragmentation resulting in four charter-member schools including Texas A&M jumping to presumably greener conference pastures.
Now the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have made clear their intention to do likewise. In the grand scheme of things, this shouldn’t have been unexpected, given the lure of money in TV rights possible in bolstering a powerhouse Southeastern Conference. There’s also the sense that, given their size if not always their scorecards, they belonged in more elite company. Baylor University fans must get past affectionate regional rivalries of yesteryear: If this sentiment really mattered, the Aggies would not have bolted. Ditto Texas and Oklahoma.
In scrutinizing conference prospects, Waco Trib sports editor Brice Cherry suggests “the college sports landscape resembles the floor of a volcano right now, unstable and prone to eruption and change at any moment.” Long-term possibilities for Baylor include everything from a “Lone Star State Conference” with exceedingly limited interest outside Texas, to a new home in the Pac-12 Conference, cultural differences notwithstanding, or the American Athletic Conference, reportedly positioning itself to pick off Big 12 “leftovers.” In short, new alliances must emerge from new realities.
“Conference affiliation has the power to greatly enhance our institution’s academic and athletic national standing and visibility while also expanding academic and research opportunities available to faculty, students and our communities,” Baylor President Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “For our state, it is critical to our economy and Texas’ overall reputation to maintain five ‘Power Five’ institutions, reinforcing the Lone Star State’s athletic preeminence.”
We share such hopes. Yet we should consider all developments, some not yet clear. Loyalties to a “Power Five” conference setup can certainly serve as a strong starting point in any future conference realignment discussions and strategies but it shouldn’t prove a limiting principle for a dynamic university steadily setting its own course in research and distinguishing itself in athletics, often enough eclipsing bigger, better-funded athletic programs such as those at the University of Texas.
Other questions loom amid rampant speculation: With OU and UT gone, does the Big 12 implode? Does Baylor get left out in the cold while others join the Big Ten or Pac-12? If so, what does this mean for Baylor other than $20-$30 million a year less than they now get in TV money? And, finally, do the Dave Bliss and Art Briles scandals tarnishing Baylor’s athletic reputation the past two decades outweigh the four national titles in basketball and the two Big 12 titles in football the university has won since the Big 12 formed in the 1990s? We’re all about to find out.