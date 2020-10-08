EDITORIAL: Come join the fall fun in surge testing

Today free testing is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St. It continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at MCC as well as the Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. For registration details as well as future testing dates this month, visit www.covidwaco.com . Waco Transit will provide free transit rides to anyone going to or from a testing site.

It remains only to warn against overconfidence after seven long months of anxiety and practicing health measures to protect all. To quote Dr. Marc Elieson of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center: “One of the questions I routinely ask my patients who are in the hospital with COVID-19 is, ‘Is there anyone else in your home who is sick?’ or ‘Do you know anyone who has been sick?’ or ‘Do you have any clue as to how you got this?’ And I’m often amazed at how many patients will tell me, ‘Look, I’ve been really careful, I don’t go out very much, when I go out I wear a mask. I have no idea how I got it.’ That’s alarming to me and to them because there was some lapse in their caution. Whether they were exposed to somebody at home or outside their home, something happened.